Toyota Corolla Cross has 1st installment only for 2022

For interested customers, Toyota announces throughout this month of November special purchase conditions for the SUV Corolla Cross. On the brand’s offer website, the XRE version model is offered with facilities that include payment of the 1st installment of the financing only for 2022 (customer buys now and only starts paying after Carnival), R$ 500 bonus and Fipe table not used given as input.

In this version – the most expensive one equipped with a 2.0 flex engine – the Corolla Cross has a suggested price of R$ 164,190. In the financing, there is a down payment of BRL 82,095 (50%) and 36 fixed installments of BRL 2,534.47, in addition to a residual installment in the amount of BRL 32,838.00 (20%), maturing on the same date as the last installment fixed rate of financing. The pre-fixed interest rate of 1.41% per month, equivalent to 18.30% per year.

Among the main standard items, the version offers LED headlights and flashlights, 7 airbags, rear camera, electric steering, parking sensor, cruise control, rain sensor, 18” alloy wheel, leather finish, multimedia center with 8” screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more.

Under the hood, the four-cylinder, aspirated 2.0 engine delivers 177 hp at 6,600 rpm and 21.4 kgfm of torque at 4,400 rpm, when fueled with ethanol. The exchange is always automatic of the CVT type with 10 simulated gears and front wheel drive.

The Corolla Cross was launched in Brazil in March and began to be effectively delivered around the month of May. Since then, it has sold over 26,214 units, 2,999 of which in the last month of October alone.