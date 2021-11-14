‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner gets engaged to nurse girlfriend | TV & Famous

It’s real and official. The actor Taylor Lautner, who gained international fame by living the wolf Jacob Black in the saga ‘Twilight‘, will marry. Crush an entire generation has asked his girlfriend, Nurse Taylor Dome, for an engagement.
The couple’s moment was shared on the social network to the delight of fans who root for the relationship. But it ended up generating doubts and a lot of jokes about how Tay’s name will look after officializing the wedding.
Taylor Lautner, ‘Twilight’ star, becomes engaged to girlfriend nurse Taylor Dome — Photo: Instagram
“And just like that, all my wishes came true.”, wrote the actor
“My absolute best friend. I can’t wait to spend all my time by your side,” she replied.
Taylor Lautner, ‘Twilight’ star, becomes engaged to girlfriend nurse Taylor Dome — Photo: Instagram
Simple: he and she will have the same first and last name after the wedding!
Fans have fun about the couple’s equal name — Photo: Twitter
‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner becomes engaged to nurse girlfriend Taylor Dome — Photo: Instagram
Taylor Lautner, ‘Twilight’ star, becomes engaged to girlfriend nurse Taylor Dome — Photo: Instagram
Taylor Lautner, ‘Twilight’ star, becomes engaged to girlfriend nurse Taylor Dome — Photo: Instagram
Taylor Lautner, ‘Twilight’ star, becomes engaged to girlfriend nurse Taylor Dome — Photo: Instagram
Nude de Cauã, Little Hat on The Voice, Lady Gaga and new Miss: see what rocked the week
‘The Usurper’: Wherever Gabriela Spanic is