UFC Awards: Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez Win R$272,000 for “Fight of the Night” | combat

That was easy! The direction of Ultimate announced the bonuses of the event held this Saturday in Las Vegas, and the award for best fight could not have other owners: they went to Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez, who fought a 25-minute dispute, won by the ex- champion in the judges’ decision, and who will certainly be remembered as one of the best of 2021.
Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision — Photo: Chris Unger/Getty Images
As a result, they received the “Fight of the Night” bonus and will pocket US$50 thousand (approximately R$272 thousand) each.
But with nine of the 11 matches ending before regular time, picking out the “Performance of the Night” awards wasn’t so easy.
And they went to Khaos Williams, who beat Miguel Baeza by TKO in the third round, and to Andrea Lee, who punished Cynthia Calvillo and took the win at halftime from the second to the third round, after her opponent did not return to the fight.
Williams and Lee will also cash the $50,000 check.
