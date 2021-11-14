UFC: Holloway defeats Yair Rodríguez by unanimous decision in electrifying main event | combat

If this Saturday’s UFC, in Las Vegas (USA), had been held with a public, Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez, members of the main event, would certainly have received a standing ovation from the fans. This is because the featherweight athletes staged five electrifying rounds inside the octagon and, even without a knockout or submission, they provided the best fight of this edition.

The victory at the end of the 25 minutes of confrontation went to Max Holloway in a unanimous decision of the judges (49-46, 49-46 and 48-47). But the praised performance of Rodríguez, praised by his opponent, highlighted the achievement of the former featherweight champion, eager for a new chance to dispute the title of the category, currently under the possession of Alexander Volkanovski.

After losing twice to Volkanovski, Max Holloway rehabilitated in 2021 and is expected to finish the year with 100% success. “Blessed”, which had surpassed Calvin Kattar in January, returns, after three years, to pack two consecutive triumphs.

Without acting since October 2019, Yair Rodríguez suffered the third loss of his career. But his performance in the cage after two years of inactivity makes him one of the most interesting names in the division.

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez lived up to expectations in the first round, filled with intense movement, refined striking, grit and technique. Dangerous, Yair Rodriguez didn’t shy away from lowering his guard to dodge and introduced his creative moves to the Hawaiian. In the second stage, Yair Rodríguez and Holloway started investing in front kicks. Even being taller, “Blessed” found it difficult to measure distance. Confident, Yair lowered his guard, scoring when he hit the Hawaiian in the face, firing skillful kicks, but dodging the rival’s advances. À la Anderson Silva, Yair put his back to the grid, without fear of being hit by his opponent. And it was even hit, but it didn’t seem to feel the damage. The biggest volume, however, came from the former featherweight champion.

Max Holloway tried to put pressure on early in the third stage. He dropped a flying knee, and got a high kick in return. When Yair Rodríguez felt it, Holloway dominated him on the ground, switched from mount to back and imposed on the Mexican his most dramatic moment in the octagon. Rodríguez spun, freed himself from his mount, but let go of the neck and remained dominated on the ground. With 1m30s to go, Rodríguez broke free, went for all or nothing with his guard down, swinging. With 45s of the clock to zero, Holloway applied the takedown and ended the round controlling from above.

In the fourth round, Rodríguez and Holloway invested in frank striking at close range. The former champion hit a knee, tied the Mexican’s neck and opted for choke. The Mexican spun, fell, but avoided the submission, with his back on the ground. “El Pantera” tried to be aggressive even under suffocation and stood up until he was hit with his thumb in the left eye. After 30s of stoppage, the clash was restarted. And the ballet of violence continued in the center of the octagon.

The fifth round was a repeat of the previous one. However, this time, Yair Rodríguez managed to get on top of Holloway by sweeping him. The Mexican, however, did not keep the Hawaiian down. Standing, they went to stand up again, but Holloway decided to lock his opponent against the grid to ensure victory on points.

