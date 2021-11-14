‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Lara rediscovers love from the past interpreted by Danton Mello | come around

Learn More: Andréia Horta lists 3 things she has never done in soap operas before ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’

Lara: deceived by your great love, Christian

New city, old passion 💘

Lara was devastated to believe that her great love, Christian, had died. Not knowing that, in fact, it was his brother-in-law, Renato, who hit his boots in the twin’s place, the cook returned to Pouso Feliz, her hometown.

Review the scene where Lara believes Christian died:

Lara despairs when identifying Christian’s alleged body in the IML

Living with her grandmother Noca (Marieta Severo), Lara will soon find a job in a school cafeteria, and it is there that she will meet Mateus, her old boyfriend.

2 of 4 Noca (Marieta Severo) invites Mateus (Danton Mello) to dinner with Lara (Andréia Horta) at ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Noca (Marieta Severo) invites Mateus (Danton Mello) to dinner with Lara (Andréia Horta) in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

Hoping that granddaughter will get over Christian, Noca is going to play Cupid and set up a romantic dinner for Lara and Mateus.

3 out of 4 Lara (Andréia Horta) and Mateus (Danton Mello) have a romantic dinner at ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Lara (Andréia Horta) and Mateus (Danton Mello) have a romantic dinner at ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

During dinner, Mateus will confess that he still has a crush on his ex-girlfriend, even though it has been 8 years since she left for Rio de Janeiro.

“If I told you that to this day I read your sign in the newspaper’s horoscope, would you believe it?”, Matthew will say.

Lara will be embarrassed by her ex’s romanticism, and will assume she still thinks about Christian.

4 of 4 Mateus (Danton Mello) will declare himself for Lara (Andréia Horta) in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo Mateus (Danton Mello) will speak for Lara (Andréia Horta) in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo

“I also have a very good memory of us, but… It’s just that I’m not ready”, will affirm the cook.

“I don’t either. That’s where it is. And that’s why, who knows, we won’t tune in?”, Mateus will argue.

The two will be in an atmosphere of romance and, Mateus will give a goodbye kiss that will move Lara!🔥💓

