‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Lara rediscovers love from the past interpreted by Danton Mello | come around

Lara: deceived by your great love, Christian
Lara was devastated to believe that her great love, Christian, had died. Not knowing that, in fact, it was his brother-in-law, Renato, who hit his boots in the twin’s place, the cook returned to Pouso Feliz, her hometown.
Living with her grandmother Noca (Marieta Severo), Lara will soon find a job in a school cafeteria, and it is there that she will meet Mateus, her old boyfriend.
Noca (Marieta Severo) invites Mateus (Danton Mello) to dinner with Lara (Andréia Horta) in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
Hoping that granddaughter will get over Christian, Noca is going to play Cupid and set up a romantic dinner for Lara and Mateus.
Lara (Andréia Horta) and Mateus (Danton Mello) have a romantic dinner at ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
During dinner, Mateus will confess that he still has a crush on his ex-girlfriend, even though it has been 8 years since she left for Rio de Janeiro.
“If I told you that to this day I read your sign in the newspaper’s horoscope, would you believe it?”, Matthew will say.
Lara will be embarrassed by her ex’s romanticism, and will assume she still thinks about Christian.
Mateus (Danton Mello) will speak for Lara (Andréia Horta) in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ — Photo: Globo
“I also have a very good memory of us, but… It’s just that I’m not ready”, will affirm the cook.
“I don’t either. That’s where it is. And that’s why, who knows, we won’t tune in?”, Mateus will argue.
The two will be in an atmosphere of romance and, Mateus will give a goodbye kiss that will move Lara!🔥💓
15 nov
Monday
Renato/Christian tells Santiago that he called the driver to apologize for the rude attitude Barbara had with the boy. Noca encourages Lara to move forward with her new job at the school’s cafeteria. Ravi is alarmed to hear Joy enter his apartment to hide from the police. Cecília decides to pose for the campaign with Rebeca, who is bothered by her daughter’s success. Ilana suggests to Rebeca that she end her marriage to Tulio. Hannah announces that she is pregnant. Renato/Christian is surprised to learn that Barbara has stopped taking birth control. Lara realizes that Noca has set up a date with Mateus. Renato/Christian discovers that his brother killed a person run over. Renato/Christian thinks about Lara. Matthew shows interest in Lara. Barbara tells Renato/Christian that she’s pregnant.
