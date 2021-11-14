Under-18 team loses to Mexico in the second round of Revelations Cup | Brazilian Team

After thrashing the US 4-0 in the debut of the Revelations Cup, an under-20 youth tournament that began this Wednesday in Mexico City, the Brazilian under-18 team was defeated by the hosts, 2-1.
At the Miguel Alemán Valdés stadium, home of Celaya Fútbol Club, in Guanajuato, the team led by Dudu Patetuci trailed behind on the scoreboard, with Jonathan Pérez, in the first half.
At the beginning of the second stage, after a beautiful bike by Marcos Leonardo, from Santos, Werton, from Flamengo, tied the match. However, Marcelo Flores, Arsenal’s promise, put the Mexicans back in front with a header.
Arsenal’s Marcelo Flores decides on Mexico’s victory over Brazil — Photo: Reproduction
The Brazilian agenda in the competition:
11/16 – Tuesday – 7pm
Check out the under-18 squad:
- Kauã – Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (replaced by Thiago Beltrame – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense)
- Mycael – Club Athletico Paranaense
- Nathan – Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
- João Pedro – Club Athletico Paranaense
- Lucas Belezi – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
- Robert – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
- Weverton – Sports Club Cruise
- Andre Dhominique – Sports Club Bahia
- Lucas Kawan – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
- Cuiabano – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
- Patryck – São Paulo Football Club
- Alexandre Lopes -Clube Atlético Mineiro
- Andrey – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama
- Jader – Club Athletico Paranaense (replaced by Ronald – Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense)
- Juninho – Club Athletico Paranaense (replaced by Weslley – Santos Futebol Clube)
- Keven – Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
- Marlon Gomes – Vasco da Gama Regatta Club
- João Neto – Fluminense Footbal Club (replaced by Kevin -Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras)
- Marcos Leonardo – Santos Futebol Clube
- Matheus Martins – Fluminense Footbal Club
- Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas
- Sávio – Clube Atlético Mineiro
- Werton – Flamengo Regatta Club