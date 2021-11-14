understand the bullshit involving Jake Gyllenhaal and a scarf

Taylor Swift, 31, has returned to being one of the most talked about subjects in the music world when she re-released one of her most successful works, “Red”, which originally hit the public in 2012. The movement is part of an attempt by the artist to get the right to reproduce the songs of his first six albums, which until then belong to the Big Machine record company.

When “Red” was released, much was said about how the singer’s relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal (“Donnie Darko”) had been portrayed in the song “All Too Well”, but the information was never officially confirmed. They spent three months together in 2010.

Nonetheless,”All too well” got a new ten-minute version, and snippets of lyrics were included, giving even more sense to the fan theory that the song was about the actor.

Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Sea Wall/A Life’, which earned him a Tony nomination Image: Reproduction

Coincidence?

With the new version of “Red”, a short film of “All too well” was made available. At about 15 minutes long, it stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who play a couple in crisis. The script and direction were written by Taylor herself.

Something that was pointed out by fans as the certainty they needed to know that the singer was talking about Gyllenhaal: the actors have a considerable age difference, 11 years. The same happened with the ex-couple, who were 9 years old between them.

And the scarf?

At one point in the song, Swift sings, “I left my scarf at your sister’s house, and you still have it in your drawer now.” In fact, the scene appears in the short film, with Sink forgetting about him on the stairs.

In real life, what is speculated is that the singer has left a scarf at the actress’ house maggie Gyllenhaal, sister of Jake. Both Swift and her ex-boyfriend have been seen wearing the same accessory.

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal with the same scarf Image: Reproduction / UOL Editing

repercussion

A good controversy like this would not go unnoticed on the internet and it is clear that social networks reacted to the launch.

On Twitter, there were those who understood the pain Taylor Swift reports on the album, to the point where they also believed they were heartbroken for the actor.

Taylor swift made me suffer so much today that it looks like jake gyllenhaal is my ex too — emme (@wiIdestdreaws) November 13, 2021

others, thank you Gyllenhaal, after all “Red” wouldn’t exist without him.

thank you jake gyllenhaal for making this woman named taylor swift suffer like a bitch so we have the red album — cyclopin (@ciclopin) November 12, 2021

And there are also those who envy the singer for having suffered for the actor.

I’m jealous of Taylor for having suffered for men like Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Harry Styles… And us suffering for a poor, average man of dubious beauty. https://t.co/Uak2CYwiGF — ANGEL Alcohol (@angelsemluciano) November 12, 2021

Many believe that Jake Gyllenhaal will return the scarf to the owner.

Even actress Bruna Marquezine joined the fray!

And of course the montages happened…

Scenes from now!

The repercussion continues and perhaps the best option is to just watch.

If you depend on the internet, this story will not end now. So, we better wait for scenes from the next chapters.