Unimed Odonto launches a new, more contemporary visual identity

Brand brings in the color palette to highlight attributes such as agility, simplicity, accessibility, scope and partnership

Published: 11/13/2021 at 12:34 pm


New communication indicates the need for oral health care as an important step towards a healthier body (UNIMED/Publishing)

Unimed Odonto, operator of dental plans of the Unimed system, presents a new visual identity. Created by the company’s Marketing team, the revitalization transmits the group’s values ​​and is inspired by contemporaneity. Current visual communication brings a palette of vibrant tones that meet trends in health and well-being, such as earthy, green, blue and pink. The new colors strengthen the logo and update the brand’s communication tools.

Unimed Odonto’s new visual identity was conceived keeping in mind characteristics that contemporaneity does not give up, such as agility, simplicity, accessibility, comprehensiveness, partnership and the human touch.

“The operator has its origins in the largest medical work cooperative in the world, the Unimed system. In this context, integral health, collaboration and integration are important values ​​of the brand, which we seek to communicate with the new visual identity of the dentistry company managed by Seguros Unimed”, says Henrique João Dias, Marketing Superintendent at Seguros Unimed.

The Brazilian’s broad and friendly smile is one of the focuses of the brand’s new visual communication on the online and offline platforms, drawing attention to the need for oral health care as an important step towards better self-esteem and a healthier body.

