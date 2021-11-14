Grêmio ended up being defeated by América-MG in a confrontation that was somehow embarrassing for the tricolor. That’s because the team from Minas Gerais won the match naturally. Vagner Mancini at the press conference blamed the players for the mistakes they made that led to the goals.

“I saw a team that made a lot of mistakes, lacked a little creativity, a team that wasted the ball a lot. It has to be fixed quickly because on Tuesday we have a game again”, said Vagner Mancini.

By blaming the team’s players for the defeat, Vagner Mancini tries to evade the blame. However, this kind of attitude ends up getting really bad in the locker room.

That’s because the Grêmio dressing room is no longer the best, so much so that it even swallowed Felipão, who was trying to protect the players. So, imagine what you’re going to do with a coach who tries to throw responsibility on the athletes and avoid mistakes.

Vagner Mancini blames the players’ mistake for Grêmio’s defeat

If the players who made several mistakes were to blame for the defeat, it is obvious that Vagner Mancini is also to blame, after all, he was the one who chose the players who entered the field for Grêmio.

So, it’s no use wanting to transmit responsibility to the players, as the coach in most cases is the most responsible for the poor performance. When every team goes bad, it’s obviously the coach’s fault, mostly.

Vagner Mancini’s Grêmio is a cluster of players spread across the field, all confused and not knowing what to do with the ball. After all, the coach moves the team throughout the game, even sometimes without needing to. With no time to train, the changes only further confuse players who are under pressure.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA