Valentina and Day say they lost confidence in Aline

This morning on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), Valentina and Dayane called Aline to talk in the pantry and told them that they no longer trust the girl, as she is close to Rico.

Valentina began: “Us, me and Dayane, because I’m speaking for both of us. We’ve lost confidence in the fact that you forgive Rico and stay with Rico.”

Aline was irritated by the child’s speech: “It’s very inhumane for you to say that you’ve lost confidence when I never even thought of betraying. Never betray you, nor Dayane, never betray anyone.”

The ex-stage assistant explained: “You don’t understand. Calm down. Confidence in this, if we helped you, the ‘shit’ we would have of you helping him…” and the ex-panicat interrupted: “‘If we’d help you,’ but you can’t open your mouth to say that one day you helped me and I was inhuman or cheated on you.”

Dayane spoke up: “Nobody’s saying that, Aline” and the girl repeated: “But I am.”

Valentina pointed out: “You don’t get the point” and the ex-panicat continued: “I got the point and I’m telling you, I never cheat and I would never cheat, I could stick a log in my rab* but I wouldn’t cheat on you” .

Day was irritated with the situation: “It stopped. Stop talking about what you are, what you were. We know”.