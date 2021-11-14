Valentina attacks Rico Melquiades and takes it reversed

Valentina Francavilla became the main defender of Dayane Mello in The Farm 2021. Mouse’s former stage assistant took over the model’s scolding with Rich Melquiades and does not stop attacking the comedian – even claiming to be impartial within the game. Her posture, in fact, already arouses attention in the house.

Learn all about A Fazenda 2021 in the coverage of RD1

In a frank conversation this Saturday (13), Aline Mineiro pointed out that Val already has a side. She, in turn, countered. “We need to be very careful. If she was [racista], the people would have taken it off a long time ago”, said Valentina, remembering that Day returned from Roça last week. “If you think that three fields is to be a winner…”, joked Aline, who continued.

“I know you’re more on her side [Dayane]. I’m running out of side and I don’t know how I’m going to behave. I won’t stay where she is”, said the ex-panicat. “Then we will move away”, countered the redhead.

The brunette, then reinforced again that the colleague already has a side and that she is contradicting herself in her attitudes within the reality show of record. “So you were false in your speech [por dizer que estava neutra]. it was inconsistent“, fired Aline, giving her colleague a reverse.

“I know you’re more on Day’s side. I’m sidelined and I don’t know how I’m going to stay in this.” (Aline)

“Then we’ll move away.” (Valentina)

“So you were false and incoherent because you said you were neutral.” (Aline)

“False is not my temperament.”

“So inconsistent.”pic.twitter.com/aENjEPL9Sp — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 14, 2021

Mileide Mihaile points out Valentina’s contradictions against Rico Melquiades

It’s not just Aline Mineiro who is bothered by Valentina’s new posture in the game. Minutes before the conversation between the two, Mileide Mihaile he also stated that he was surprised by the behavior of the inmate against Rico.

“Valentina left the field agreeing with him, she came here in the room and fought with Aline, agreeing with Rico, then I don’t know what happened, she turned her head completely. How can I give 100% credibility to this?”, evaluated Mileide in conversation with Sthe Matos.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.