Valentina reveals that she would pull Bil to the stall

Valentina, Gui Araujo and MC Gui spent the early hours of today talking about the possibilities for the next farm on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The worker reveals that, if he participates in the Fire Trial and loses, he already has a worker who would pull to the stall: “If I went there, I know who I would pull to the stall”.

Gui Araujo agreed: “I have no doubts.” The ex-stage assistant was a mystery: “Knowing me, who do you think?”

The farmer of the week analyzed the situation: “Wow, if you lost the test and could pull someone… Look, I don’t know if you would pull Rico, because then you take away the option to vote”.

Val revealed that he wouldn’t take Rico to the stall: “No, then I’ll take him out of the house, it doesn’t count” and Araujo nodded: “So, that’s what I think too, you know?”.

MC Gui asked, “Would you pull someone Rico would pull?” and the ex-stage assistant explained her strategy:

I would pull Bil.

Valentina Francavilla

The ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex approved the decision: “That’s what I was going to say, maybe you would push Bil, because then the one with the most votes would pull him. And that’s what I would do in your place as well”.

The funkeiro said that he would also pull Bil to the stall: “I want to go to the competition, if I lose, I’ll pull Bil”.

Earlier, Valentina questioned Gui Araujo if she could not be indicated by him for the farm, and the farmer of the week said yes, but the decision depends on other factors.