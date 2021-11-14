Vale’s security towers collapse near dams in Itabirito – Gerais

Vale stated that tailings dams were not affected by falling towers (photo: Reproduction)

Two towers installed around the Forquilha I and Forquilha II dams, maintained by Vale in the Itabirito region, in the Central area of ​​Minas Gerais, collapsed. The structures, built for the works to de-characterize the tailings deposit spaces, roamed this Friday (12/11). There were no injuries. The towers were erected to also help in the process of decommissioning the Fbrica mine, which is located in the vicinity of the dams. The collapse of the structures was confirmed by Vale. Despite this, the mining company guaranteed that the collapse of the towers did not affect the complex.

According to the company, the area affected by the incident is isolated. The company assured having issued a communication to the competent authorities informing the problem. Civil Defense, sought by the



State of Minas



, said she was informed of the incident around 4 pm this Saturday (13).

The towers were being inspected routinely. The inspections, according to Vale, are headed by the mining company’s Geotechnical Monitoring Center.

The causes of the fall are investigated by teams from the National Mining Agency (ANM) and an audit. There was an on-site inspection.



history



The tailings dams located in Minas Gerais have a history of recent tragedy. In January 2019, the collapse of the Crego do Feijo dam, in Brumadinho, left 270 dead and two unborn children. Seven of the victims have yet to be identified.

In 2015, in Mariana, another dam, connected to Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton, also collapsed. There were 19 dead.

In addition to Ouro Preto, Itabirito is also on the “route” of the Forquilha complex. In June of last year, the increase in the self-rescue zone of the dams caused families in the city to be transferred to hotels. At the end of 2020, Vale started to carry out monthly tests of the audible alarm system of the dams located around the municipalities.