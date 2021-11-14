Vanderlei Luxemburgo talks about contract renewal with Cruzeiro: “I’m closer” | cruise

A day before the game against Vitória, for the 35th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo came out in public to talk about the negotiation about remaining in charge of Cruzeiro next season.

In a video released by TV Cruzeiro, Luxemburgo said that he made no demands on the club to continue in charge of the Minas Gerais team, in 2022, as published by ge,globo, this Friday. The report found that the technician hopes to have guarantees from Cruzeiro’s board, in terms of reinforcements, in addition to financial and salary issues, to renew the bond.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo said he was closer to agreeing to stay on Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

This Saturday, the coach declared that he is closer to an agreement to continue directing the team. In the recording, Vanderlei explained that conversations with Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, regarding his permanence, go through “several negotiations” until the final agreement is reached.

– I’m not distancing myself, on the contrary, we are getting closer, more and more, talking about our possibilities for the next year, about what we are going to do. That’s how the contract is renewed – said the coach from Cruzeiro

“And the negotiation of a contract renewal goes through several negotiations until reaching a common denominator, until reaching agreement. And quite the contrary, instead of being further away, I think I’m closer to renewal with Cruzeiro” – Vanderlei Luxembourg

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s contract with Cruzeiro ends at the end of the year. Last Tuesday, the coach conditioned his permanence at the club to a plan that was totally different from what was done in 2021. Since he arrived at the club, Vanderlei has shown annoyance with the salary delays of employees and athletes.

– The payment, I said last time, was paid on time. Now there’s another story, and the club is moving to another story there. So this is all a matter of talking. There’s nothing like that, Cruzeiro fan. I’m leaving absolutely nothing, I’m negotiating with Sergio and the club – said the coach.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo guides training at Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro’s delegation is in Salvador, where the team faces Vitória, this Sunday, at 19:00, in the sequence of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. In 11th place in the table, with no chance of access and free from the risk of relegation, the Minas Gerais team completes the table in the final stretch of the competition.

Check out the full speech by Vanderlei Luxemburgo on TV Cruzeiro:

“I’m coming here to talk to the blue nation and explain a situation, which is always like this, it’s always uncomfortable. Globo.com (ge.globo) released an article saying that I’m further away from Cruzeiro because I demanded some things and with that, I distanced myself from renewal. The first conversation I had with Sérgio, this week, we talked about a series of things, and there was no requirement, there was none of that.

I think this had repercussions on other information vehicles, and it is not true. There is none of that. I’m not distancing myself, on the contrary, we are getting closer, more and more, talking about our possibilities for the coming year, about what we are going to do. This is how the contract is renewed. It’s not a question, like I said, of independence or death, whether or not I’m going to hire or not, there’s payment or no payment. There was none of that.

The discussion goes through a series of things, but this thing you said that I’m distant, that I demanded. But who did I demand? The payment, I said last time, was paid on time. Now there’s another story, and the club is moving to another story there. So this is all a matter of talking. There’s nothing like that, Cruzeiro fan. I’m leaving absolutely nothing, I’m negotiating with Sergio and the club.

And the negotiation of a contract renewal goes through several negotiations until reaching a common denominator, until reaching the agreement. And on the contrary, instead of being more distant, I’m closer to renewal with Cruzeiro.”