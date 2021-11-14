Verstappen suffers from Mercedes power. And start becomes decision

Far from Saturday (13) having been tragic for Max Verstappen, especially for what Friday drew, but starting first and finishing second behind a Mercedes is never the best thing in the world. In Interlagos, on the day of the sprint race, Max experienced a roller coaster of emotions. And it ended up more down than up, especially with what happened to Mercedes.

To understand the complex dynamics of the championship leader’s day, it is necessary to go back to what happened on Friday. Verstappen saw Lewis Hamilton run him over in the standings, putting more than a 0s4 advantage on pole for the sprint race. But that all changed when the investigation started: first, Hamilton, for having an illegal rear wing. Then, Max, who pulled up against his rival’s car during the park closed period.

In a short time, the Dutchman went from second, far from the first, to a virtual ‘pole’ and, subsequently, possibly disqualified. One goes up and down darn emotions. But Saturday came and Verstappen only got one fine, while the big rival in the championship fight lost pole in the sprint race and all other positions, dropping to last.

Max Verstappen trailed behind Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

At that moment, Max was returning to a favoritism that seemed to have evaporated with Lewis’ dominance in the classification. Basically, it was beating Valtteri Bottas and running for hugs, on Saturday and Sunday. At today’s start, the roller coaster has gone back to the low point.

With a problem in the transmission and the wrong tires, Verstappen was left behind in the first corner, surpassed by Bottas and, later, by a highly inspired Carlos Sainz. The change in the Spaniard did not take long, the difference between the cars was notable, but the real threat to the Finn never happened, even with the opponent’s soft tires deteriorating.

That leaves a clear lesson for Verstappen: Sunday is a day to get off to a flying start. More than ever, exiting the first corner at the front will be a factor, with a turbulent Interlagos for overtaking and, most importantly, a Mercedes that has been roaring fiercely on the straights.

And that’s where the big point is. It’s not just Bottas that Verstappen should be concerned about, but Hamilton as well, oddly enough. The Englishman lined up 15 cars in 24 laps on Saturday and, on Sunday, he doesn’t come out more than 20th, but tenth. Yes, Lewis has returned to being a threat, even dropping so far.

Valtteri Bottas used the strength of Mercedes and held Max Verstappen and won the sprint race in SP (Photo: Wolfgang Wilhelm/Mercedes)

In other words, in addition to fixing his own life by taking Valtteri out of the way, Max would also prevent the Finn from holding him to the point that Hamilton cheated at some point in the race. Therefore, the start will be so decisive in the dynamics of the race. After all, if he beat Bottas right away, it’s unlikely that anyone will touch the Dutchman over Sunday’s 71 laps.

In the statements, a Verstappen resigned with second place in the sprint race and admitting: it is not easy to overtake a car that has similar performance on the Brazilian track.

“The start itself was not the best, we were with harder compounds [do que Bottas]. So, that was also a factor, it wasn’t the easiest. The pace was pretty good, but here in Interlagos, when you get too close, it’s hard to overtake,” he said.

Max also explained that Mercedes has been speaking louder on the straights. Thus, getting out of the Junction more balanced is critical to having any chance of applying the maneuver.

“They [Mercedes] are fast on the straights. So you really need a good last corner to overtake. Today it wasn’t possible, but we’ll try again tomorrow”, he commented.

Max Verstappen managed to pass Ferrari but not Mercedes in the sprint race (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

But, as it could not be otherwise on a weekend like this, Verstappen did not stick to the events of the sprint race. Ironic when commenting that the FIA ​​will have a “good dinner, with good wine” with the R$312,000 fine he paid, the Dutchman made a point of letting in the air again that there is an irregularity in the rival’s rear wings. Not just the identified and disqualified Hamilton on Friday.

“Of course there were conversations, and of course there are still things that need to be noted — because at a certain speed, it feels like the wings are flexing,” Max said. [na asa traseira da Mercedes]. So that’s why I went to check it out”, he added.

Traveling on the roller coaster in the sporting sphere at Interlagos, the Dutchman also does the same in his declarations. After the more peace and love phase and full focus on the title fight with his feet on the ground, the more acidic version of the #33 pilot has returned. It remains to be seen, now, which Max we will see on Sunday. The tendency is for him to be a mix of the two in behavior and a more aggressive guy than he is today at the start. If this, in fact, happens, the title must be forwarded.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also follows all weekend track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME.

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.