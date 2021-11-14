Viih Tube’s new affair, singer denies rumors of betrayal: ‘I didn’t make a mistake’ | celebrities



Singer Lucas, from the duo with Thiago, denied rumors of betrayal after being seen kissing with Viih TubeReproduction/Instagram

Rio – After being caught kissing with Viih Tube, singer Lucas, from the duo with Thiago, denied rumors that he would be engaged and, soon, would have betrayed his girlfriend with ex-BBB. The countryman used the duo’s Instagram profile to clarify the controversy after being seen in an atmosphere of romance with the influencer at a concert by Israel and Rodolffo, in São Paulo, this Friday (12).

“Don’t take for granted what you’re not sure of,” said Lucas, who also explained that he was in a serious relationship for ten years, but the singer said the relationship ended ten days ago. “Yesterday I did something totally normal, and I’m being judged for it. I’m being attacked in comments for it, and stoned for something I did and I didn’t go wrong,” he said.

Rumors that Lucas would have cheated on his girlfriend came after a profile of gossip about celebrities sharing the account of a netizen who claims that the countryman is dating. It didn’t take long for Viih Tube to see the publication and share their side of the story.

“Guys, I didn’t even know who he was, I just asked his name, he said ‘Lucas’, and he said he was single, and we were in a public place and I’m single and I don’t owe anyone anything. Now, if he should , I’ll call my girlfriend and I’ll be available to tell her anything she wants to know,” fired the ex-sister in a comment on the post. YouTuber has been single since she ended her three-year relationship with influencer Bruno Magri.