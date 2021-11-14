Vitória tries to get out of sticking against Cruzeiro

O Victory seeks a reaction in this final stretch of Serie B. This Sunday, at 7 pm (GMT), the Bahians face the cruise in Barradão.

The hosts are in the relegation zone, with 37 points. However, a triumph can make the team come out of sticking in the final rounds of Serie B.

Vitória comes packed after a great result against Vasco, in São Januário. The victory maintained the hope of the Bahians to remain in the Segundona.

On the other hand, Cruzeiro sent its stay in Serie B to 2022. The miners are starting to plan for the next season.

Even so, the idea is to finish the competition in the best possible position. The team comes from two positive results in the competition.

DATASHEET

VICTORY X CRUISE

Local: Barradão, in Salvador (BA)

Date: November 14, 2021, Sunday

Hour: 17h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

VICTORY: Lucas Arcanjo, Raul Prata, Wallace, Thalisson and Roberto; João Pedro, Eduardo and Cedric; Marcinho, Fabinho and David

Technician: Wagner Lopes

CRUISE: Fábio, Rômulo, Rhodolffo, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Venture, Adriano and Giovanni; Wellington Nem, Vitor and Thiago

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

