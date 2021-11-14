Vitória x Cruzeiro: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Vitória and Cruzeiro face off this Sunday, at 7 pm (GMT) at the Barradão stadium, in Salvador, for the 33rd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals.

O Victory comes excited after beating Vasco by 3-0, away from home, in the last round, and reducing to one point the distance to escape the relegation zone. With three wins in the last six games in the competition, Rubro-Negro hopes to count on the support of their fans to pack once and for all this Sunday and, who knows, leave Z-4 ​​after 20 rounds.

After a lot of pressure in practically the entire Series B, the cruise arrives light for the confrontation in Salvador. The team, which has not fought for access for a few rounds, is also no longer at risk of falling, after winning direct confrontations against Londrina and Brusque. The focus, now, is to adjust details to think about the 2022 planning.

+ CLICK and check the Series B table

Streaming: Watch Vitória x Cruzeiro at Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fabio Junior and Renata Mendonça. Sign here! Sportv also broadcasts the match throughout Brazil.

Real time: ge accompanies from 6pm, with exclusive videos. CLICK and follow the real time!

Vitória – Coach: Wagner Lopes

After being suspended in the last game, midfielder Bruno Oliveira returns to the starting lineup in place of Fernando Neto, who received the third yellow card against Vasco. The rest of the team is on the tip of the red-black fan’s tongue and should be the same one that beat the Rio de Janeiro club.

Probable team: Lucas Arcanjo; Raul Prata, Wallace, Thalisson and Roberto; João Pedro, Eduardo and Bruno Oliveira; Marcinho, Fabinho and David.

3 out of 5 Vitória squad to face Cruzeiro — Photo: ge Vitória squad to face Cruzeiro — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Fernando Neto (suspended); Dinei, Marcelo Alves and Mateus Moraes (injury);

Hanging: Caique Souza, Dinei, Lucas Arcanjo, Raul Prata, Roberto and Thalisson Kelven.

+ Check out more news from Vitória

Cruise – Technician: Vanderlei Luxemburgo

At least one change will be made to the team, as Adriano buys suspension. The biggest tendency is for Norberto to take over, with Rômulo being moved to midfield. In attack, Bruno José is absent due to ankle pain, with Vitor Leque and Wellington Nem being favorites to continue playing on the sides. Remember that the situation of the team is defined in Serie B, which can make Luxembourg perform “experiments” on the team.

Probable team: Fabius; Norberto, Rhodolfo, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Ventura, Rômulo and Giovanni; Vitor Leque, Wellington Nem and Thiago

4 out of 5 Probable Cruzeiro team against Vitória — Photo: ge Probable Cruzeiro team against Vitória — Photo: ge

who is out: Adriano and Rafael Sobis (suspended); Marcelo Moreno (with the Bolivian national team); Matheus Pereira, Henrique and Bruno José (in the medical department)

hanging: Lucas Ventura, Marcinho, Thiago and Wellington Nem

+ Read more Cruise news