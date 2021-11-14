Was sex between characters by Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond rape?

Scene generated anguish in the audience of the telenovela (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

Christian assumed the identity of Renato, his brother, who died murdered

Pretending to be the rich twin, Christian had sex with Barbara, the sister-in-law

After Alinne Moraes’ character was deceived, debate was raised

Anguish. That was the feeling the audience felt with the sex scene between Barbara (Alinne Moraes) and Christian (Cauã Reymond) in this Thursday (11)’s chapter “A Place in the Sun”. The girl thought she was having sex with Renato, Christian’s twin brother, murdered a few hours ago by drug dealers.

Even realizing that something was strange, Barbara, completely in love with the “rich twin”, did not notice any physical differences and went to bed with the brother-in-law she had never seen. At the time, Christian also remembered Lara (Andreia Horta), his real girlfriend, who was crying over his fake death.

Despite their discomfort, the sexual intercourse took place in Barbara’s room. No chemistry. With clothes. A heavy scene and very well conducted by the actors and direction of the plot. On social networks, internet users reported discomfort and started a discussion: was what Christian did to Barbara rape?

O Yahoo! he spoke with Jacob Pinheiro Goldberg, a doctor in psychology from USP and a lawyer, who guarantees that the character of Cauã Reymond committed several crimes in the same night. “The personality is characterized in an individual way, no one can pass for someone else. When this happens, a crime occurs. In this situation, there are still all the aggravations that you can imagine”, he says.

According to the professional, even though Barbara has not denied the relationship, Christian took advantage of being identical to the brother who died to take advantage of her. “The woman is being deceived, she assumes she is having sex with someone else. In legal terms, in social life, this man would be committing, yes, a crime covered in several articles of the code. She would have been a victim of rape, without a doubt. none,” he reiterates.

In the psychological sphere, the doctor says that Barbara knew she was with another man, but her desire to live that love was so great that she thought it best to close her eyes to what her intuition showed.

“Bodily and emotionally, we send permanent and powerful messages, which we call sensory perception. You capture in the air what is concrete. In some cases, victims of embezzlement or ambiguous situations like this, are not totally victims, sometimes, they are accomplices. In passionate, romantic, sexual situations, reality and fantasy get very confused,” says Dr. Jacob.

understand the drama

In Lícia Manzo’s novel, Christian assumes the identity of his brother, after Renato is killed by a drug dealer in his place. The twins were separated at just 1 year of age. Renato was adopted by a wealthy family in Rio de Janeiro and Christian grew up in a shelter in Goiânia.

At 18, the two learned the truth. The poor brother moved to the Marvelous City to meet the rich brother. The night the two met, Renato was mistaken for Christian and murdered by the drug dealer to whom his poor brother owed.