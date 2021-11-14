‘We will have two more big commotions in the music world,’ says sensitive

This Saturday morning, November 13, a week after the death of Marília Mendonça, Sensitive Lene made a post on social media that left a lot of people worried. She informed that the music world could lose more big names.

“Unfortunately the losses don’t stop, we will have two more big commotions in the music world. I’ve already sent a message to one of them, now I’m going to send it to this duo”, said Lene Sensitiva, showing that they are three people from the musical world.

“May God protect. I won’t release names, because I have ethics!”, he added.

In the caption, Lene asked: “I hope you look at the direct”.

After the death of Marília Mendonça, Lene Sensitiva made a post on social networks in which she said that she knew that the singer had been “well received” in her passage.

“Rest in peace, I know you’re fine, I know you’ve been well received by your family, and you’ve left your legacy sorely missed,” he wrote.

READ TOO

Assessoria says that photos of Marília Mendonça’s body, which are being sold, are false

Doctor reports how he found Marília Mendonça dead on a plane

Marília Mendonça wins tribute from the Hospital do Amor, in Barretos, with Maiara and Maraísa

Marília Mendonça: Pilot’s daughter reveals supernatural experience with her father

In an interview with A Tarde é Sua, Vitória, daughter of the pilot of the plane in which Marília Mendonça was traveling, revealed that, right after the accident, she had a “supernatural and spiritual experience” with her father, where she communicated with him.

“As I closed my eye, I heard, ‘Hi Vi, I’m fine.’ And I had just texted my dad saying, ‘Tell me, for God’s sake, you’re okay.’ And then I opened my eye and said: ‘What do you mean I heard my father now?’” he began.

“Then I went back to the cell phone, got strength and went back to meditating to get in spiritual contact and he told me a lot more. I had a panic attack and he told me: ‘Calm down, Vi, I’m fine’ and I replied: ‘Don’t leave me, I’m nothing without you’”, he added.

Vitória also revealed that her father asked her to follow her dreams and that he “was going to make a ticket”.

“Then, after a while, I felt that I should go down from my apartment, then I went down and there was a beautiful rainbow and I went back to meditating. My father told me to follow my dreams, that I was a warrior, for me to take care of my brothers, and he said I was fine and said: ‘I’m going to make a ticket now’”.

After this experience, Vitória revealed that she “was happy and full” and continued her “conversation” with her father when she returned home.

“He told me: ‘Feel my hug’, I closed my eye and hugged myself, it wasn’t my strength, it was my father’s strength. It was surreal. It was his strength, I had his jacket, his scent, his objects. It was a very crazy thing. It was such a great spiritual experience that I didn’t care who was passing by on the street near me,” he said.

Vitória said that until that moment she did not know what had happened to the passengers, but that she “felt” that her father had died.

“I still didn’t know what had happened to the passengers, but after all that, I spoke to a friend and texted: ‘He died.’ And a minute later, my best friend told me: ‘I’m sorry’ and then I asked if everyone had died and she said yes. But I already knew and it was something that comforted my heart in an inexplicable way”, concluded.

See the video!

MAIN NEWS

Marcelo Falcão is sentenced to prison for not paying child support

Britney Spears is released from her father’s guardianship after 13 years

IML report points to cause of death of Marília Mendonça

Farm 13: Rico accuses Dayane Mello of racism and prejudice

Farm 13: Rico goes after Dayane and Valentina avoids a fight

Fernanda Gentil can return to ‘É de Casa’ in 2022

Marquezine’s Butt: Flavia Pavanelli does the same procedure as the actress

