what are we playing

November 13, 2021

Hi, welcome to our weekly rubric where we talk about some of the games we’ve been playing in the last few weeks or are still playing. These are the games that excite us and that we can’t resist playing, watching the hours fly by.

There’s always that special game we can’t let go of, especially in an era of games that get content and updates months or years after release. There’s always that classic we want to repeat or even discover for the first time, a guilty pleasure that catches us without explanation or a branch of a popular series into a new genre that we want to investigate.

Whether on a console, PC or even mobile, there’s always something that sparks our excitement and we’re constantly on the lookout for the next great experience that will dazzle us.

And you, what have you been playing these days? We want to know.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Another week on Solbrilha Island, which here also shone and is making this autumn much more pleasant, now that the leaves are changing color with the low temperatures, before they plunge into a leisurely ellipse dive around the trunk . Trips aboard Kapp’n’s boat, which “ferry folks”, are a constant, towards mysterious islands. This bard and at the same time captain of calm waters is capable of some of the best verses, he who knows the seas like few others, until the exhaust gases, like an intoxicating infusion, of the small boat erupt in his brain. Traveling with Kapp’n is more enjoyable. It keeps the sound but its courts are a marvel. Vitor

Forza Horizon 5 I finally got my hands on the long-awaited Forza Horizon 5, instantly becoming my favorite racing game within its specific genre, it’s not a simulator, and thankfully it is. I love to relax in this packed open world created by Playground Games, with stunning scenic beauty with tremendous freedom, we can drive to almost any map. It’s a fact that it doesn’t push the Horizon formula to a level very different from the previous game, it smoothes out many of the edges and highlights the format much more. Magnificent cars with breathtaking graphics, intense racing on asphalt or through muddy terrain, rain, storms, and much more. We have a fantastic experience where our time is rewarded and, above all, it’s a lot of fun. adolph

Forza Horizon 5 The new effort by Playgound Games transports us to a car experience whose air freshener exudes an incredibly familiar odor, and when it comes to a series of the highest rating, this is one of the best compliments I can think of. Forza Horizon 5 is a sensational game that gives you a dizzying adrenaline feeling with incredible ease. The familiarity of the experience means it’s pick up and speed with the ultimate in fun, backed by incredible graphics and gameplay that seems to make you feel like electricity is running from the controller to your fingers. That’s why video games are my passion. Bruno