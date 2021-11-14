What is behind the 100,000 members reached by Galo?

For the second time since the launch of the Galo na Veia (GNV) program in 2012, Atlético managed this Saturday (13) to beat 100 thousand active fan partners, becoming the biggest relationship initiative between club and supporter in Brazil. ahead of Internacional, Flamengo and Corinthians.

After all, what is behind the current success of CNG? O Super.FC List below ten reasons that can explain Atlético’s new expressive brand:

Investor contribution

The turning point in GNV was the support of the 4R’s (Rubens and Rafael Menin, Ricardo Guimarães and Renato Salvador) who invested heavily in Atlético since 2020, after the club’s elimination to the unknown team of Afogados, from Pernambuco, in the second phase of the Brazil’s Cup. By that time, the number of Rooster’s supporting partners had plummeted to 20,000 members.

big signings

The arrival of consecrated players at the club such as Hulk, Diego Costa and Nacho encouraged a legion of athletics to become member-fans under the pretext of helping the club pay the millionaire payroll.

field results

The high investment in the cast and the arrival of Cuca at Atlético has paid off on the field. Atlético is heading for the title of the Brazilian and this year disputes the final of the Copa do Brasil, in addition to being guaranteed in the Copa Libertadores in 2022.

MRV Arena

Atlético’s new stadium, scheduled to open at the end of 2022, will have a capacity for 47 thousand people, but only GNV partners will have priority, in addition to discounts on the purchase of ticket and seat packages.

Affordable prices

Over the years, Galo na Veia was reformulated and one of the great achievements was the creation of more accessible membership plans. Galo na Veia currently has plans ranging from R$10 to R$55 per month.

get to go to the games

With the growing number of adhesions and the priority to purchase tickets reserved for partner-fans, going to the Galo games tends to be a ‘mission impossible’ for those who are not part of the CNG program.

Ticket price

In addition to having priority in the purchase, only GNV supporters are entitled to discounts on the value of tickets ranging from 50% to 75%, depending on the member’s category. Ticket prices have been steep for those who are not a fan club member.

Product discounts

Another key to CNG’s success is Galo’s official product discount program. Today, the hundreds of items on sale at Galo’s official stores are 7% to 13% cheaper for those who are members of the club.

Free visits and prizes

Supporting members of the Strong and Avenger category, the most expensive in GNV, entitles them to participate in exclusive prize draws, visits to Cidade do Galo and participation in collectives and athletes’ lives, in addition to winning an official club shirt.

Projection of new achievements

The GNV program helps defray Atlético’s football expenses and maintain the team with a competitive squad capable of fighting for new national and international achievements.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.