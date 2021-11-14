What is it, benefits and revenue

– Continue after Advertising –

If you are a lover of the world of fashion, beauty and health care, you must have already heard about diuretic teas. There is a lot of talk in the online universe about the effectiveness and benefits of diuretic tea for health.

In addition to being useful to maintain the proper functioning of the urinary system, the diuretic tea helps a lot in weight loss and in maintaining the health of those who consume it.

But which teas are safe to drink? And what is the best diuretic tea recipe for women? These are very common questions about the topic.

To help you find all the answers and even better understand what the real benefits of diuretic tea for your health, we have developed this complete article on the topic. Just keep reading and check it out!

What is a diuretic tea?

– Continue after Advertising –

A diuretic tea, in a nutshell, are used to increase diuresis level, or elimination of urine. In this way, any fluid accumulated in the body causing swelling as well as any toxins present in the body are eliminated.

Thus, in addition to helping with physical and aesthetic issues, diuretic teas also help to maintain the proper functioning of the circulatory system, urinary and consequently nervous.

– Continue after Advertising –

What is a diuretic tea for?

A diuretic tea serves mainly to aid the production of urine and toxin elimination and harmful components of the body.

This type of tea is widely used by those who have difficulty ingesting fluids and water, and therefore do not go to the bathroom to urinate often, resulting in the accumulation of fluids in the body.

– Continue after Advertising –

Swelling is also prevalent when this happens, after all, the more fluid accumulated in the body, the more evident the measurements and feeling of being overweight.

So, if this is your case, diuretic teas can be your greatest allies. You can even choose from the different flavors of natural teas available, keeping a great variety to facilitate the ingestion of liquids.

Why consume diuretic teas?

Unlike what many people think, consuming diuretic teas does not only help in reducing measures. These liquids are also great for the feeling of well-being, hormonal control and symptoms of premenstrual tension (PMS), which afflicts many women.

Those who are sedentary have even more reasons to make use of diuretic tea in their daily lives. Sodium levels in food can cause:

hypertension;

promote problems such as high cholesterol;

kidney malfunction;

heart problems and many others.

Thus, including them in your routine can be a watershed when it comes to maintaining mood, productivity and blood pressure management.

There is no need to worry, as teas rarely have any kind of side effect or restriction, as they are completely natural and effective.

Despite this, it is necessary have common sense and avoid constant ingestion for a long period of time or weeks in a row. It is interesting to mix the types of teas, to avoid dehydration in cases of stronger teas such as horsetail and parsley.

What are the best diuretic teas?

The best diuretic teas are 100% natural ones, developed from herbs and medicinal plants, which can be found in different regions of Brazil.

We made a list with the selection of 7 best diuretic teas and their recipes. You will find that the preparation modes are very simple and fast, in order to facilitate the development and implementation of this new habit in your daily life.

Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea stands out for its reddish pink color, same pigment present in hibiscus flowers. This tea has great advantages such as the presence of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and substances that help with weight loss.

A differential is also related to its potency in reducing blood pressure and bad cholesterol, in addition to preventing premature aging and decreasing the risk of developing cancer.

It can be prepared by infusing the dried hibiscus petals, following the step by step:

buy a natural hibiscus tea bag;

select a tablespoon of petals;

add it to a liter of hot water;

let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes and strain with a strainer.

If you want to produce a larger quantity, know that it is also possible. Just keep the measurements proportional and consume up to two cups of tea a day.

Green tea

You might like it too!

One of the darlings of women who want to lose weight in a healthy way, green tea is rich in caffeine, antioxidants, magnesium, calcium, vitamins B, C and iron.

In addition to these benefits, tea is super refreshing and delicious for hot days. To do it, just:

every 100 ml of water, infuse 1 gram of the plant;

put this amount in lukewarm water, not boiling, so the taste doesn’t turn bitter;

let it sit for at least 5 minutes;

consume immediately afterwards, as soon as it is at room temperature.

The professionals’ recommendation is the ingestion of, at most, 4 cups a day, with meals. It is possible to add components such as mint or honey to improve the flavor.

parsley tea

Anyone who thinks that parsley is just a seasoning is wrong! Parsley is a great ally for health also when consumed in the form of tea.

for being rich in vitamin C, parsley tea can boost immunity, preventing flu, anemia and kidney stones, for its amount of iron and folic acid.

To make the tea, it is interesting that the person does not have any type of kidney failure or nephrotic syndrome. Also, nursing mothers or people who have recently undergone surgery should not take it.

As with other teas, the method of preparation is through infusion:

it’s 30 grams of parsley leaves, which can be placed fresh or dried in 100 ml of still boiling water or hotter;

just let it sit for 15 minutes;

right after, you insert complements like lemon or ginger.

horsetail tea

Horsetail tea, despite not being as well known, is a excellent choice for de-inflaming the body, strengthening bones and also help in the treatment of infections, such as urine.

This tea is prepared with the dry stem of the plant, which should be ingested in moderation, as it has a strong composition. People with heart failure, kidney failure, pregnant women or nursing mothers are not advised to drink the tea.

To make tea just:

reserve a teaspoon of horsetail stalks;

boil 100 ml of water and add the plants;

let it rest for up to 15 minutes;

strain and drink a maximum of 2 cups a day with meals.

Ginger tea

Ginger is capable of fight sore throats, vomiting, nausea and diabetes. Your ability to burn body fat is real too.

As it is a root, to make tea it is necessary to select 2 centimeters of ginger for every 200 ml of water. In the case of powdered ginger, just get a spoon for every liter of water.

Add the root to the boiling water and let it rest for 15 minutes. It is possible to add lemon or cinnamon after it is ready. The recommendation is to drink a maximum of 3 cups of ginger tea a day.

Black tea

Black tea is famous for help digestion and decrease appetite, contributing to weight loss. To do this, just select a tea bag or a spoon with the dried plant in 100 ml of water.

Boil and let stand 15 minutes. Consumption should be right thereafter. Children and teenagers are the audience that should avoid drinking black tea.

pineapple tea

Pineapple tea is made from the rind of the fruit and is great for fight constipation, arthritis and rheumatism.

Just use the pineapple peel in 1 liter of water and boil, leaving it to rest for 15 minutes. To make it even more flavored, you can add cinnamon and cloves, as well as mint and ginger.

Conclusion

See how simple drinking tea is? Any of these recipes are great for increasing urine production and removing toxins from the body.

It is undeniable that the benefit of teas is immense and a good tip is a shared tip, don’t you think? Send this content to that friend who is trying to lose weight or take better care of her health!