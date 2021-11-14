WhatsApp with trash and message recovery

O Whatsapp is currently the most used messaging app in the country. the most used in Brazil. There are many users who accidentally delete an important message or media. It is at this moment that the possibility of a trash in the application is questioned. But is this really possible?

although the Whatsapp do not have a recycle bin yet, messages, photos, videos and other files can be recovered even if they are deleted from application. That’s because, when the media is downloaded by the messenger, the cell phone creates a copy in its internal memory. What a relief to anyone who missed some important message.

This way, the photos and videos coming from the messaging application can be found both on the cell phone and on the Whatsapp. The files are also stored in the backup – which must be enabled – of the messenger itself. However, when they are deleted before the history is created, they will be permanently lost.

Therefore, Android and iOS phones are able to retrieve messages and other files from the Whatsapp by backup or by the device’s own internal storage. However, it is noteworthy that Samsung devices offer a specific “trash” app to store media and other documents deleted from other apps.

Who deleted a WhatsApp file. What to do?

If you have deleted any file in the Whatsapp mistakenly and your backup is enabled, you can recover deleted media. As a reminder, make sure the message history is enabled.

With that, when uninstalling and installing the messenger again, a restore option will appear on the screen. It will allow all files including conversations, photos, videos and documents to be recovered.

For the sake of clarity, backup is a feature that aims to duplicate everything that is shared in an application. Thus, the extra infamations can be found both on the device and in the operating system cloud.

In WhatsApp in particular, the user can define the frequency at which messages and other files must be saved in the cloud (backup), which can be monthly, weekly and even daily.