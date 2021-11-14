“When Break is here, he appears at the right time”, vibrates Lucão after shining in Guarani’s victory | guaraní

– When the Break is here, he shows up at the right time. Kiss to my wife and my son. “We’re playing together” – cheered Lucão, who scored six goals with the alviverde shirt.

But the afternoon’s top scorer at the Golden Earring was also serious: he treated the result as a “big step” for access and gave a testimony about the bugrino group.

– It’s important, we only depend on us. It was a big step here today. I’m happy for the result, for helping, for being able to show my football. I have something to say: the guys who were on the bench, and I stayed there for several games. In life, we have two paths, and we chose to believe and work. Carlão, the Indian working hard, motivating and raising the level of training. So I dedicate it to all the fans, but mainly to the bank, which is solving the problems. This shows the strength of the group, a hardworking and hardworking group.

Lucão reassumed the title after the injury to Júnior Todinho and has been one of the symbols of the bugrina sprint in the final stretch. He had already scored the goal that guaranteed the 2-2 draw with Vila Nova, after the team lost 2-0, and this Saturday he also resolved.

He deflected it with a header for Júlio César to open the scoring and showed opportunism to take advantage of the indecision of Avaí’s defense and make it 3-0 and then close the scoring with a strong kick inside the area.

With the second consecutive victory, Guarani reaches 59 points, surpassing Avaí in the table. There are 13 points won in the last 15 played.

Bugre will be in third place at least until Monday, when Goiás, with 58, and CRB, with 57, in the field. If the two don’t win, Guarani closes round 36 in the G-4.

