where to watch, time and rosters

Fluminense and Palmeiras face each other this Sunday (14), at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. In the competition, the two teams aim to qualify for the Libertadores, but find themselves in different situations.

Tricolor, with 42 points, started the round in eighth place and is looking for victory to get back to the first squad in the table. Palmeiras, with 58 points, is in second place.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The match starts at 18:15 (GMT).

Probable lineups:

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier (Calegari), David Braz, Luccas Claro and Marlon; Martinelli, Nonato, Yago and Cazares (Arias); Caio Paulista and Fred (John Kennedy). Technician: Mark.

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Luan, Kuscevic and Victor Luis; Felipe Melo, Danilo (Zé Rafael) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Gustavo Scarpa. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Embezzlement:

Fluminense will not have defender Nino, suspended. Luiz Henrique suffered a muscle overload in his left thigh during the match against Grêmio and is missing, as is André, who indicated muscle wasting. Ganso is still recovering after surgery on his right arm and Hudson after an operation on his right knee. Palmeiras will not have Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, who are with their teams in the qualifiers, and Jorge, who is in physical transition.

Arbitration:

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Latest results:

Fluminense lost to Grêmio, 1-0, away from home, while Palmeiras thrashed Atlético-GO by 4-0, at Allianz Parque. Both games were valid for the Brazilian.