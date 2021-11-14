Why do centuries-old companies like Johnson & Johnson, Toshiba and GE want to break up their empire?

NEW YORK, TOKYO — At other times, the corporate world might have believed in the maxim that bigger is better. But that has been changing.

Companies that have built true global empires feel the pressure to simplify their businesses in anticipation of sharpening their focus, streamlining processes and delighting shareholders. This week alone, three of them announced plans to split up.

On Tuesday, General Electric (GE) said it would slice the company into three to improve management. Today, it was Johnson & Johnson and Toshiba’s turn to reveal that they intend to follow the same path.

Each company has its particularities to justify the decision. But in common, they are all centenary companies, originating from a time of capitalism in which building large global empires, operating in the most diverse areas, was synonymous with success and growth.





Now, the attempt to break up into several units to optimize efforts seems more interesting in order to face a market context with strong competition and search for innovation.

Paradigm change

Johnson & Johnson announced that it will split into two publicly traded companies. The 135-year-old company, which employs more than 136,000 people, plans to separate its consumer products division into a separate business.

That would leave the company with its pharmaceutical and medical products division, which includes manufacturing coronavirus vaccines and has faster-growing sales and higher margins.

Even with autonomous operations, companies will remain huge. The medical division is expected to record revenue of $77 billion this year. And consumer operations — whose roots go back to the company’s founding in 1886 as a maker of surgical dressings — are expected to generate $15 billion in sales.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to complete the separation, which should be tax-free for its shareholders, in 18 to 24 months.

And the company has been facing problems. Among them are thousands of lawsuits that their talcum-based products may have caused cancer.

Johnson & Johnson discontinued sales of baby powder in North America last year, although it has said the product is safe. In October, a division that the company had created to manage these actions filed for bankruptcy protection.

Please the shareholders

Toshiba outlined plans on Friday to split into three companies in an attempt to soothe the mood of its investors. Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP

Part of the pressure to break up comes from the shareholders themselves, who often see the bureaucracy present in large groups as an obstacle to growth.

This was the case with the Japanese conglomerate Toshiba. The group outlined a plan to split into three companies in an attempt to appease investors, who are calling for a radical overhaul of the corporation after several scandals.

Founded in 1875, Toshiba plans to host its energy and infrastructure divisions under one company, while its hard drives and power semiconductor businesses will form the backbone of another.

A third company will manage Toshiba’s stake in flash memory chip company Kioxia Holdings and other assets.

In Toshiba’s case, the ad shouldn’t suit everyone.

The plan, the fruit of a five-month strategic review carried out after a corporate governance scandal, is partly designed to encourage shareholders who have been protesting the group’s practices to sell their stakes, sources told Reuters news agency.

The spin-off, however, meets calls from some investors for Toshiba’s equity to be closed. Some key shareholders have said they may challenge the plan.

Toshiba’s strategic review committee said the idea of ​​going private had raised internal concerns about the impact on its business and on employee retention.

The 146-year-old Japanese conglomerate has faced several crises with investors, mainly foreigners, since an accounting scandal involving the company’s senior management surfaced in 2015. The group has managed to recover, at least in part, by attracting new contributions.

In June, an investigation commissioned by shareholders concluded that Toshiba had conspired with Japan’s Ministry of Commerce to prevent investors from gaining influence at the company’s meeting held last year.

The company released a separately commissioned report that concluded that executives, including its former chief executive, had behaved unethically but not illegally.

With the split, Toshiba intends to return 100 billion yen, about $875 million to shareholders over the next two financial years.

dry structure

General Electric logo: American conglomerate to slice company into three businesses to facilitate management Photo: Reuters

In GE’s case, the announcement ended years of speculation about the future of GE, which for years was one of the most admired companies in the US.

The company will split into parts focused on health, energy and aviation. The health unit will be separated from the main company in early 2023, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

GE will also combine its renewable energy assets, energy equipment and digital businesses into a new company, which will be spun off in early 2024. The parent company will take the aviation assets and become GE Aviation, under the stewardship of CEO, Larry Culp.

Since the last global financial crisis, more than a decade ago, it has been reducing its once-extensive structure, including the sale of most of its financial arm, GE Capital, with the aim of reducing debt. GE ended the third quarter with $63 billion in debt.

In its statement, the company added that each new unit will be better positioned to serve its customers, benefiting from greater focus, responsibility and agility.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the trend of splitting large conglomerates is here to stay in the corporate world. After the bigger the better, the rule may turn out to be, divide to grow even more.