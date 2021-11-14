why it happens and how to alleviate

Actress Thaila Ayala, who is in the final stages of her pregnancy with her son Francisco, the result of her marriage to her professional colleague Renato Góes, spoke in a recent interview about one of the discomforts she has been feeling during pregnancy: memory failure.

“Right now I’m having this little problem of connecting Tico and Teco. I’ve always done 30 things at the same time, I’ve always thought of everything, solved everything. And I’m not doing it! I can’t finish a sentence, a thought. It’s impressive. You starts a sentence and can’t finish. It’s a crazy thing,” he said.

Consulted by universe, the gynecologist and obstetrician Mariana Rosário guarantees that this is a common symptom among pregnant women. Below, it details why this happens and how to get around the problem:

Memory failures during pregnancy: what are the causes?

Mariana explains that memory lapses begin to happen early in pregnancy and can accompany the woman until delivery. “Some women even discover they are pregnant because of it,” she says. The doctor points out that the problem is caused by the generalized increase in fluid in the female body.

“Progesterone, the hormone that makes us more swollen during PMS, is produced in high doses during pregnancy. Because of this, women present a picture of fluid retention throughout the body, including the brain. distance between neurons increases, making communication between them more difficult”, he says.

As a result, the main complaints are forgetfulness. “Many patients complain that they are doing something and suddenly they don’t remember what it was anymore, besides forgetting the subjects they were talking about”, he says.

forgetfulness can be alleviated

There are no medications for these types of forgetfulness, however Mariana emphasizes the importance of adequate hydration and physical exercise released by doctors in order to prevent fluid retention from getting worse. “Furthermore, it is always important to keep the brain stimulated. This can be done either through games, such as crosswords and sodoku, or through the study of new subjects”, he adds.

Memory Failures Have Deadline

The good news is that, after giving birth, a woman takes approximately 20 days to deflate and return to full brain function. The gynecologist says that cases of symptom permanence are rare, but if it happens, they should be investigated.