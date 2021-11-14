Why uncertainty confuses our brains so much

7 hours ago

Imagine you are waiting for a potential new employer to respond to an incredible job offer.

It was difficult to interpret the interviewer’s opinion — there’s just no way to guess if you were chosen.

As the days go by, you just want to know the outcome of the selection process — even if the news isn’t good — instead of having to endure another minute of agonizing wait?

And when it comes to a romantic date? Would you rather have someone tell you, right away, that they don’t want to see you again, rather than waiting for a new message notification on your cell phone? Or would you risk your dignity by asking for signs of commitment at an inopportune time?

In both scenarios—and many others—a feeling of uncertainty can bring acute discomfort.

For some people, a general inability to process ambiguous situations can even fuel chronic anxiety disorders.

“Uncertainty can intensify how threatening a situation looks,” says Ema Tanovic, a psychologist at the Boston Consulting Group in Philadelphia, who has also researched the consequences of uncertainty at Yale University.

Scientists, including Tanovic, are now making great strides in trying to explain why uncertainty can be so painful and to establish the cascading consequences for our decision-making and behavior.

By understanding these mechanisms, we can learn to alleviate these feelings—and perhaps even thrive in the face of fear of the unknown.

known unknowns

Our knowledge of the effects of uncertainty on the brain and body comes from a series of slightly sadistic studies.

In a typical experiment, participants are hooked up to electrodes capable of delivering a harmless but slightly painful electrical shock to the skin, while researchers measure physiological responses that tend to correlate with stress — such as skin sweating or changes. in pupil size.

In study after study, researchers have found that any element of unpredictability significantly increases people’s discomfort, although there is no objective difference in the intensity of the shock.

Participants are more stressed if there is a 50% chance of getting a shock, for example, compared to situations where there is 100% certainty that the shock will be given.

“If we think in purely rational terms, it doesn’t make sense: a 50% chance of getting a shock should provoke half the anxiety of a 100% chance if all we care about is the threat itself,” says Tanovic.

“But that’s not how our minds work.”

And it’s not just the uncertainty of a threat that causes discomfort: we’re also reluctant to put ourselves in potentially profitable situations if they involve an element of unpredictability.

Tanovic recently asked participants to play a game called “Uncertain Waiting Tasks”.

It doesn’t take a lot of skill — over the course of several events, participants have a chance to win some money.

The result of each step is purely random, but participants have the option of knowing the result immediately, rather than waiting a few seconds to find out.

But immediate knowledge comes with a penalty: the prize will be smaller.

Despite being the most rational option, only 37% of participants chose to wait in each test.

The rest were willing to suffer a financial loss to avoid the anxiety of waiting in a state of uncertainty.

Tanovic says that many everyday situations provoke the same kind of reaction.

“People can go to great lengths to reduce the uncertainty and anxiety that comes with it, like repeatedly calling a loved one to make sure they’re okay, texting a loved one. crush relentlessly when they don’t respond, compulsively update their inbox when they’re expecting feedback on an interview,” she says.

“Sometimes it works, and the behavior resolves the uncertainty, but these actions can often be costly in terms of time, effort, and the effect on relationships.”

Neuroscientists have begun to monitor the brain activity behind this type of decision making.

Research is still ongoing, but the results so far offer some clues to the neural response to uncertainty.

There appears to be increased activity in the amygdala, for example, which may reflect a state of “hypervigilance” so that we are more alert to potential risks.

Uncertainty also appears to trigger the anterior insula, which is involved in weighing the consequences of a particular event and which can amplify the brain’s estimates of potential damage.

Our reactions to uncertainty may have made sense in evolution.

The brain is constantly trying to predict what will happen next, allowing it to prepare the body and mind as effectively as possible.

In uncertain situations, this planning is much more difficult—and if you’re facing a predator or human enemy, the wrong answer can be deadly.

As a result, it can be worthwhile to err on the side of caution—whether avoiding uncertainty altogether or putting the brain and body into an alert state ready to respond to a changing situation.

“Treating the unknowns as potential threats would have been adaptive, as long as the associated anxiety did not compromise [atividades essenciais], like seeking food and shelter, or selecting mates,” explains Nicholas Carleton, a professor of psychology at the University of Regina in Canada.

In his view, the “unknown” represents one of humanity’s “fundamental fears”—perhaps even more important to our behavior than our fear of death.

a matter of interpretation

Despite this common evolutionary basis for our fears of the unknown, people can vary greatly in their perceptions of uncertainty. This can shape responses and their consequences for one’s health and well-being.

Psychologists like Carleton measure these attitudes using the “uncertainty intolerance” scale.

To get an idea of ​​what your score would be, rate the following statements from 1 (not at all characteristic) to 5 (very characteristic):

– Unforeseen events disturb me a lot;

– I get frustrated that I don’t have all the information I need;

– I must be able to organize everything in advance;

– When it comes time to act, uncertainty paralyzes me;

– The slightest doubt can prevent me from acting.

People with a high uncertainty intolerance score tend to have heightened stress responses to uncertain situations.

Interestingly, they also tend to have difficulty “forgetting” fears once security has been established.

In these electrical shock experiments, for example, participants may come to associate some signal—such as a specific image or sound—with the sensation of pain.

After a while, however, researchers simply stop delivering the shock.

Over time, most people will no longer experience high stress when they encounter that sign.

But those with high uncertainty intolerance need much more exposure to the now harmless signal than people with low uncertainty intolerance.

“They have difficulty updating old threat associations to new security associations,” says Jayne Morriss, a researcher at the University of Reading, UK, who has conducted many of these studies.

This may be one of the reasons that high uncertainty intolerance greatly increases one’s vulnerability to a variety of anxiety and depression disorders, as fears linger long after the potential threat has passed.

The inability to process the unknown can also increase rumination—another known factor that contributes to many mental illnesses—as the mind cycles through all the possible outcomes of the situation at hand.

“In most cases, uncertainty appears to be a central element of anxiety,” says Carleton.

Carleton and Morriss point out that many existing psychotherapies can increase people’s tolerance for uncertainty.

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, for example, can teach people to stop ‘catastrophizing’ thoughts that may be triggered by an unpredictable event and question their ability to deal with uncertainty.

Some people may assume that they simply cannot function without solving all the unknowns, feeling paralyzed whenever things don’t go exactly as planned.

But with a gentle encouragement to step out of their comfort zone, they may discover that the feelings aren’t as bad as they fear and that a small amount of chaos in their lives can even provide an opportunity for learning and growth.

At work, for example, you can volunteer to take on a task you’re not familiar with—and see if you can manage much better than you think, despite your doubts.

Whether or not you suffer from a clinical disorder, it may be worth remembering that attempts to predict the future are often downright futile.

“When we worry, we think about the possible outcomes of an uncertain situation in an attempt to prepare ourselves in some way,” says Tanovic.

“In reality, worry doesn’t reduce the uncertainty we face and instead makes us more anxious.”

As the ancient Stoics taught us, we would do much better to accept our inability to control the situation.

In some cases, we may even be able to recognize that uncertainty can be a source of emotion.

We may not like the discomfort at the time, but looking back, it’s often the element of surprise that makes our success even better.

Life would be pretty dull, after all, if the outcome of each event were known in advance—and by learning to recognize this fact, we may be better equipped to go through these unsettling moments of emotional limbo.