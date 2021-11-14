Why uncertainty confuses our brains so much

by

Woman hiding her face with her shirt collar

Credit, Getty Images

Imagine you are waiting for a potential new employer to respond to an incredible job offer.

It was difficult to interpret the interviewer’s opinion — there’s just no way to guess if you were chosen.

As the days go by, you just want to know the outcome of the selection process — even if the news isn’t good — instead of having to endure another minute of agonizing wait?

And when it comes to a romantic date? Would you rather have someone tell you, right away, that they don’t want to see you again, rather than waiting for a new message notification on your cell phone? Or would you risk your dignity by asking for signs of commitment at an inopportune time?