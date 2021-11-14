Wilbur Smith, South African writer, dies at 88 | Pop & Art

Acclaimed South African novelist Wilbur Smith died in his country at the age of 88, his editor announced Saturday (13).

“World bestselling author Wilbur Smith passed away unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso,” said a statement posted on Wilbur Smith Books.

His voluminous novels recount adventures on the African continent, with stories often inspired by his own life.

Smith became famous with the 1964 publication of his first novel, “When Lions Eat,” the story of a young man who grew up on a cattle farm in South Africa, which had 15 sequels, in which the author tells the life of a family for another 200 years.

He went on to publish 49 novels edited around the world.

“In the stories I woven pieces from the beginning of African history. I wrote about blacks and whites, I wrote about hunting and gold mining and partying and women”, he recalled in his biography published on his website.

“The undisputed and inimitable author of adventures, Wilbur Smith’s novels have won readers for more than half a century, selling more than 140 million copies in more than 30 languages ​​worldwide,” the statement read.

“In the 49 novels Smith has published, he has transported his readers to the gold mines of South Africa, piracy in the Indian Ocean, hidden treasures on tropical islands, conflicts in Arabia and Khartoum and ancient Egypt . . . finding unrelenting diamonds and slave traders and hunters in the African jungles,” he adds.

His office tweeted a thank you to “the millions of fans around the world who enjoyed his amazing writing and joined us on his amazing adventures.”