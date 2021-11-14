Will there be Red Alert 2? Ryan Reynolds, The Rock and Gal Gadot already have defined crime · TV News

With a star-studded cast and the most expensive movie label in Netflix history, Red Alert debuted on Friday (12) on the streaming platform. Starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, the production will not be the trio’s last collaboration. The long one indicates a continuation and even defines which will be the next target of the criminals.

[Atenção: esse texto contém spoilers]

In the plot, the two most wanted art thieves in the world, ”Bishop” (Gal Gadot) and Nolan Booth (Reynolds), have the same objective: to steal Cleopatra’s three eggs (69 BC-30 BC). However, the FBI’s top investigator, John Hartley (The Rock), is following the case.

However, after an elaborate plan by the criminal, Booth and Hartley need to join forces to capture her. Despite being on opposite sides of the law, men develop an unusual partnership.

After a long expedition, the pair find the third artifact in the middle of a jungle in Argentina. Before running away with Cleopatra’s gold, Booth is surprised by the truth. Hartley never worked for the authorities. In reality, he and Gal Gadot’s character formed the ”Bishop”.

The pair leaves the criminal to the authorities and sells the three pieces to a billionaire. However, Booth has a back-up plan to wreak vengeance on the thieves. With the help of Interpol, he blocks and resets the couple’s bank balance.

With no options, the ”Bishop” must take action once more. Alongside Booth, the characters from Gal and The Rock will commit yet another crime. This time, thieves will break into and rob the Louvre museum in Paris, France.

While Netflix does not confirm the continuation, the protagonist of the film is waiting for a sequel produced by the streaming company. In an interview with the TV show Today, Gal spoke about his relationship with his Red Alert colleagues: ”I love them and would love to have the opportunity to work with them one more time”.

Watch the Red Alert subtitled trailer below: