With 731 deaths in 24 hours, moving average of deaths per Covid is rising again

With 731 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the moving average of deaths by Covid-19 in Brazil rose to 262 this Saturday (13/11). It is the highest result of the indicator since the 1st of November, when the registered moving average was 302. Despite the high, the country completes 12 consecutive days with the number below 300.

In comparison with what was verified 14 days ago, there was a variation of -15.8%, signaling a stabilization in deaths.

In the last 24 hours, there were 731 deaths and 14,642 newly infected people registered across the country. The numbers are from the most recent balance released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

In total, Brazil has already lost 611,222 lives to the disease and computed 21,953,838 cases of contamination.

Due to the incubation time of the new coronavirus, the recommendation of experts was adopted that the moving average of the day be compared to that of two weeks ago.

Variations in the number of deaths or cases of up to 15%, more or less, are not significant in relation to the evolution of the pandemic. Percentages above or below, on the other hand, should be seen as a growing or falling trend.

The calculations are made by (M)Dados, the data journalism center of the metropolises.

Moving average

Tracking the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic based on absolute death or case data is far from ideal. This is because they can have very large daily variations, especially delays in registrations. On weekends, for example, it is common to notice a significant reduction in numbers.

To reduce this effect and produce a more accurate view of the scenario, moving average is widely used around the world. The rate then represents the sum of reported deaths in one week divided by seven.

The name “mobile” is because it varies according to the total number of deaths from the previous seven days.