With a show by Mbappé, France guarantees a spot for the World Cup

France thrashed Kazakhstan 8-0 at the Parque dos Príncipes and confirmed their qualification for the 2022 World Cup. With a show from the attack, the goals were scored by Mbappé (4), Benzema (2), Rabiot and Griezmann. The match was valid for the ninth round of Group D of European qualifiers.

Lightning goal!

France opened the scoring early. Five minutes into the game, Benzema carried the ball down the left aisle and slipped it into the back for Theo Hernández, who played for Mbappé to hit the corner of Pokatilov’s goal.

Mbappé four times!

Soon after opening the scoring, France went in search of more. Mbappé shone and, with the support of Comam, scored a hat-trick with 30 minutes of play. At eleven minutes, Comam took advantage of the goalkeeper’s failure and played for Mbappé to score the second. Then, in the 31st minute, Comam crossed to Mbappé’s header and scored his third goal of the night. At the end of the game, 41 minutes into the second half, the forward still managed to score his fourth goal and close the result.

Benzema expands!

France packed. Nine minutes into the second half, Benzema received it from Theo Hernández and kept it in the back of the net. Soon after, on minute 13, Benzema scored with Mbappé and scored France’s fifth goal in the match.

Griezmann did his!

Griezmann’s goal was missing and he scored. On minute 37, the Frenchman was brought down inside the area, the move was reviewed by the video referee and the attacking midfielder converted the penalty, scoring the seventh goal of the game.

Sequence

With the classification guaranteed, the French team returns to the field on Tuesday, against Finland, to ‘comply with the table’ for the European Qualifiers. Kazakhstan, on the other hand, also plays on Tuesday, but in a friendly against Tajikistan.