With an own goal, Croatia beats Russia to guarantee a spot in the World Cup

Croatia is classified for the 2022 World Cup. This Sunday (14), for the last round of Group H of the European Qualifiers, the current world runner-up received Russia in direct confrontation, and won 1-0. lots of rain, the only goal of the game was against, scored by left-back Fedor Kudryashov, in the 35th minute of the second half. The Russians will compete in the recap.

With the victory, Croatia reached 23 points and overtook Russia, who finished the European Qualifiers with 22 points. Still in Group H, Slovakia and Slovenia were left with 14 points, while Malta and Cyprus closed the bracket with just five points.

Croatian pressure

Playing at home and counting on the support of their fans, Croatia launched the attack from the beginning and created the best scoring opportunities. In the initial stage, there were 10 submissions against none of the Russians. The best one was with Brozovic, who took a risk from outside the area, and saw the ball pass close by.

The second half had the same pace as the initial stage, with Croatia going up and looking for the goal to open the scoring. Heading in, Kramaric had a good chance, but stopped in defense of goalkeeper Safanov. Playing for the draw, Russia did not give up its proposal, abdicated the attack and tried to defend itself to get the tie.

Own goal defines the game

For Russia, a draw was seen as a victory. And the team commanded by Valeriy Karpin held on until 35 minutes into the second half. Borna Sosa, from Croatia, crossed from the left, the ball crossed the entire area and hit Russian left-back Fedor Kudryashov to die in his own goal. As a result, Russia, who had only finished once in the game, threw themselves into the attack desperately, but without efficiency to draw.

Temporal

If opening the Russian defense already seemed like a difficult task for Croatia, the heavy rain that fell in Split, punishing the Poljud stadium lawn, made things difficult. In the second half, the storm intensified and the Croatians called for crosses. And it was through one of them that they reached the goal.

Croatian fans faced the rain to see the country’s national team secure a spot for the World Cup Image: Playback/Twitter @HNS_CFF

Sequence

With their place guaranteed, Croatia awaits the FIFA draw, which will define the groups for the World Cup in Qatar on April 1, 2022, in Doha. Russia, who will compete in the play-off, still do not know who will be their opponents. The games should take place in June of next year.