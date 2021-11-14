With Contagion Records, European Countries Return to Anti-Covid Measures | World

The Covid-19 epidemic has worsened on the continent in recent weeks, with an increase in new infections, especially among the unvaccinated population. Europe accounts for more than half of the world’s average infections last week, according to a count by the Reuters news agency.

On Friday (12), the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC), the European health agency said that ten countries are in a “very worrying” situation and another ten are in “worrying” situation. (see lists below).

Austria Announces Lockdown for Unvaccinated Against Covid-19

In some states in Germany, it is expected that on Monday (15) more severe restrictions will come into effect for the unvaccinated, such as the ban on going to bars, restaurants, public swimming pools and other closed spaces in part of the country.

It is still avoided to impose mandatory vaccination, even in more sensitive professional sectors.

Germany registered this Sunday (14) over 33,000 new cases of coronaviruses and passed the mark of 5 million incidences since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of people who have died from complications associated with Covid-19 in Germany is 97,700.

Germany registers more than 50,000 new cases of Covid for the 1st time in the pandemic

On Saturday, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. Germany registers a rate of citizens with total vaccination of 67.5%. The number has been stagnant for weeks.

People who have not been vaccinated or who have not recently contracted Covid-19 will have to obey a confinement from Monday (15) in Austria, an unprecedented measure in the European Union.

“The situation is serious. We have not taken the measure lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference in Vienna.

Almost 65% of the population received the two doses of the vaccine in Austria, a percentage lower than the European average, which is 67%, and far from countries like Spain (79%) and France (75%).

Netherlands returned to partial lockdown

The Netherlands again implemented a partial lockdown this Saturday (13). The government ordered restaurants and stores to close early and also banned sporting events from being held by the public.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the restrictions would last for three weeks.

Non-essential stores and even supermarkets will close early, and social distancing measures will be imposed again.

Centers for Disease Control country list

In its latest risk assessment, the European Centers for Disease Control (ECDC) declared that the epidemiological situation in the European bloc is one of rapid and significant increase in cases and a slow decline in the mortality rate.

With the progressive rise in contagions since the beginning of the coldest season on the continent, the picture should change soon. “The cases, hospitalizations and deaths are expected to increase over the next two weeks,” says the agency.

Countries where the situation is very worrying

Belgium,

Poland,

Netherlands,

Bulgaria,

Croatia,

Czech republic,

Estonia,

Greece,

Hungary and

Slovenia.

Countries where the situation is worrying

Austria,

Denmark,

Finland,

Germany,

Ireland,

Latvia,

Lithuania,

Luxembourg,

Romania and

Slovakia

In addition to three European countries that are not part of the bloc:

Norway,

Iceland and

Liechtenstein.