With Pix, cash circulation decreases by R$ 40 billion – Economy

Forty billion reais in cash stopped circulating in the country from January to October this year, a drop of 10.5% compared to the end of last year, after a year of Pix, the Central Bank’s instant payment system that fell in the I like the Brazilian. If this money were lined up in R$100 bills, it would be possible to travel around the world for a half.

With massive adhesion of families and companies, Pix – which completes a year next Tuesday – already has almost 350 million registered individual keys and moves more than R$ 550 billion per month, in about 1 billion transactions .

Of these, the Director of Innovation, Products and Services at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Leandro Vilain, believes that between 80% and 90% replaced operations previously carried out in cash.

This is because the absolute drop in transactions via TED between November 2020 and September 2021 (192 million to 94 million) and DOC or check (45 million to 25 million) is small compared to the spectacular growth in the number of transactions with Pix, from 34 million to 1 billion. The expansion rate is 2,959%.

“Pix can only have replaced cash transactions. If these data are sustained over time, it would be one of the biggest financial inclusion programs that we know of”, assesses Vilain. The director of Febraban points out that the comparison with last year is still not ideal, as the economy was impacted by the covid-19 crisis.

To meet the household demand for money during the pandemic, the BC announced in September 2020 the production of 450 million R$200 bills, at an estimated production cost of R$ 325 for each thousand banknotes. There was not even a deadline to adapt the machinery of the Mint to manufacture a banknote larger than the R$ 100 bill, leaving the maned wolf with the same format as the R$ 20 banknote of the golden lion tamarin.

The urgency was due to emergency aid of R$600 per month for almost 68 million people, which led to a race to withdraw the resources. A little over a year later, a good part of the population never had a maned wolf in their hands. The most recent data from BC show that only 84.6 million R$200 notes are actually in circulation, for an amount of R$16.9 billion.

The currency issued in the country jumped 48.2% in the 12 months up to August of last year – on the eve of the launch of the new banknote. Now, however, there is already a reversal of this trajectory, with a 7.1% reduction in physical money in the 12 months to October this year, even with the government renewing aid payments and with the recovery of the economy after the pandemic.

The BC argues that the use of paper money this year is only returning to historical patterns after an atypical 2020. “We still don’t have studies that correlate or prove the two events (decrease in the use of paper money and Pix)”, said the organ, in a note.

Bruno Magrani, CEO of the Zetta Association of Digital Financial Services Companies, assesses that the popularization of fintechs is connected to the reduction in demand for paper money in recent years, as financial technology companies have increased the range of products and services. Fintechs mostly use electronic money, via cards and transfers, without handling cash.

“Printed money has its days numbered, it should become a museum piece”, says the executive. “The migration from paper money to digital money brings several efficiencies, such as the cost of printing and distribution.”

For Vilain, from Febraban, Pix is ​​another step on a long road of digitization of financial services, the result of investments in the banking sector in the last 20 years, which should only deepen. In 2020, for the first time, banking transactions carried out on mobile applications surpassed more than half of the total, according to a survey by Febraban. With the Internet Banking channel, they represent 67% of transactions.

“Pix has really fallen in love with shopkeepers and consumers, and is now as accepted as cash and cards in most establishments,” says the executive manager of the National Confederation of Store Leaders (CNDL), Daniel Sakamoto. “It’s fast, easy, no cost. The shopkeeper likes it a lot, because he doesn’t pay fees, gets paid on time and doesn’t need to manage paper money at the cash register.”

According to a study by the CNDL with Sebrae, two-thirds of Brazilians changed their payment habits in the pandemic. Of these, 44.6% started to use more electronic transfers. “Physical currency continues to be one of the biggest preferences for Brazilians who have their money in their pockets. But, little by little, Pix is ​​gaining ground among this population”, says Sakamoto. “Our daily message is for retailers, even without major technological investments, to digitize their processes to serve these customers.”