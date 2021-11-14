With possible Re-Pa, CBF releases detailed table of the Copa Verde semifinals | Soccer

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released this Saturday (13) the dates of the 2021 Copa Verde semifinal matches. According to the document, Pará football should return to the field for the regional competition in the first week of December.

For now, Paysandu is the only club from Pará to qualify for the semifinals. Papão is waiting for the winner of the confrontation between Remo and Manaus to find out who will be the opponent in the next phase. So there is the possibility of a Re-Pa derby in the semifinal.

According to CBF, the first duel is scheduled for December 1st, a Wednesday, at 8 pm, at Curuzu stadium. The second duel will be on December 4th, a Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Remo or Manaus stadium.

The dates for the other semifinal have also been set. Vila Nova-GO and Nova Mutum-MT face off on November 24, at 7:30 pm, in Goiás, and on December 4, at 5:00 pm, in Mato Grosso.

See the semifinal dates:

Vila Nova-GO x Nova Mutum-MT – November 24th – 7:30 pm – OBA Stadium

Nova Mutum-MT x Vila Nova-GO – December 4th – 5 pm – Valdir Doilho Stadium

Paysandu x rowing or Manaus – December 1st – 20h – Curuzu Stadium

rowing or Manaus x Paysandu – December 4 – 4 pm – stadium to be defined.