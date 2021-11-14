With records of infections, Holland returns to partial lockdown | World

The Netherlands again implemented a partial lockdown this Saturday (13). The government ordered restaurants and stores to close early and also banned sporting events from being held by the public.
The country is experiencing a wave of coronavirus infections.
- Netherlands announces resumption of prevention measures against Covid
- Netherlands Announces 3-Week Lockdown to Contain Covid-19
Street in Amsterdam on the eve of the return from partial lockdown, November 12, 2021 — Photo: Eva Plevier/Reuters
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the restrictions would last for three weeks.
Non-essential stores and even supermarkets will close early, and social distancing measures will be imposed again.
The government recommended that people not receive more than four visits.
Cafes and clubs need to close at 8pm.
Mark Rutte made a statement on TV and stated that the virus is everywhere and needs to be fought. “Tonight, we bring a very nasty message with very nasty and broad measures,” he said.
A group of about 100 people protested.
A way to restrict the access of unvaccinated people to closed places is still being studied. This is a politically sensitive topic that would need a parliamentary vote.
There is a resumption of Covid-19 infections in the Netherlands, and hospitals are fuller.
New infections reached about 16,000 for the second day in a row on Friday.
The record for new cases had taken place in December of last year, and was 13,000 incidences.
Rutte asked people to work from home whenever possible.
Schools, theaters and cinemas will remain open.
The government’s decisions mark a shift in the country’s policy towards Covid-19.
Until last month, the expectation was that the high rate of vaccination would allow a relaxation of restrictive measures until the end of the year.
About 85% of the adult population in the Netherlands has already been fully vaccinated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Netherlands has had 2.3 million cases of Covid-19 and 18,700 deaths.