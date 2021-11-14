With the help of inflation, public accounts can close in the blue

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

Supported by specific factors, the consolidated public sector, which includes the central government, states, municipalities and state-owned companies, with the exception of Petrobras and Eletrobras, may have in 2021 the best primary result since 2013 – the last year in which the accounts closed in the blue – with a surplus of R$91.306 billion. In 2020, the gap was R$ 702.950 billion, the worst result of the series started in December 2001. Analysts attribute the result to the positive performance of states and municipalities.

The bonanza, however, should be a point outside the curve and tends to be reversed as early as 2022. In part, because the strong result is driven by cyclical factors. One of them is inflation, which is high, and influences federal tax collection. Another factor is an increase in the consumption of goods in the pandemic, which drives the ICMS, a state tax. In addition, emergency programs curbed public spending and delayed payment of government debt.

perspectives

For 2022, there is still the perspective of increased spending by the federal government in the middle of the election year, with the space of R$ 91.6 billion that can be opened with the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatory in the Senate – the text has already passed through the Chamber. The loss of fiscal credibility with government maneuvers in the spending ceiling also signals a reversal of the public debt trajectory.

Economist Renan Martins, from MCM Consultores, said that he had already predicted a surplus in 2021 since the result of August (R$ 16.729 billion), the record for the month of the historical series, which started in December 2001. But with the result of September (R$ 12.933 billion), Martins set the expectation of a surplus of R$ 22.7 billion this year.

Results

The consolidated public sector has a surplus of BRL 14.171 billion in the year, the best data for the accumulated from January to September since 2013. It is an improvement of about BRL 650 billion compared to the result for the same period in 2020 (deficit in BRL 635.926 billion), heavily affected by programs to combat the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. In 12 months, the deficit is R$ 52.854 billion.

The central government’s primary gap, in the Central Bank’s methodology, went from BRL 677.001 billion from January to September 2020 to BRL 82.381 billion this year, while the surplus of regional governments increased from BRL 37.119 billion to BRL 92.127 billion from 2021 to September, a record for the historical series started in 1991.

Martins, from MCM, expects a primary deficit of BRL 91.4 billion for the central government at the end of 2021, offset by a positive result of BRL 108.2 billion for regional governments and BRL 5.9 billion for state companies , with the exception of Petrobras and Eletrobras. “From the central government’s side, Petrobras’ dividends will weigh, in R$ 12.2 billion, to be received in December”, says the MCM economist, adding that he probably would not give time for President Jair Bolsonaro to use the value to deduct in fuel prices, as suggested.

regional governments

In regional governments, Martins assesses that surpluses should continue due to the favorable trend in their own collection, with the exception of December, a month that normally presents deficits due to the concentration of expenses such as 13th salary and leftovers payable. “But nothing that would significantly affect the high accumulated surplus for the year,” he said.

The problem, according to the executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), Felipe Salto, is that the improvement in the results of the States is anchored in inflation, which artificially boosts revenue.

In addition, there was help from the concession of the water and sewage company Cedae by the State of Rio de Janeiro. The gain with the first installment of the auction was R$ 15 billion and another R$ 8 billion could be entered.

Salto also stated that payment of debts was suspended due to the project that authorized emergency transfers from the Union to entities in 2020, in the context of the pandemic. “It won’t last forever. It’s a passing situation.”

Former secretary of the National Treasury, the chief economist of BTG Pactual, Mansueto Almeida, after the release of the fiscal results for September. “Unfortunately, the current government has communicated very poorly in relation to the 2022 Budget and has managed to transform a scenario of surprising fiscal recovery into a scenario of greater risk.”

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related