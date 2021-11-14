without Filipe Luís, see the likely squad to face São Paulo

Current 3rd place in Brasileirão, the red-black face the Tricolor this Sunday (14), at 2 pm, at Morumbi, for round 32

This Sunday (14), left-back Filipe Luís will be one of Flamengo’s embezzlers for the match against São Paulo, in Morumbi, at 4 pm, for round 32 of the Brazilian championship. After recently recovering from a calf injury, the defender will be spared by coach Renato Gaúcho for the compromise.

Filipe trained normally in the last two days, but at the option of the technical committee, which aims to decide the Libertadores Conmebol, on the 27th of November, in Montevideo, Uruguay, with Live broadcast fur FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+, and that’s why he didn’t even travel to São Paulo.

Thus, Ramon, who has been a starter in recent games for the red-black should start playing in Morumbi. Renê is also another option for Renato in the sector.

Besides Filipe Luís, Flamengo will also be without goalkeeper Diego Alves, right-back Isla, midfielders Diego and De Arrascaeta, in addition to striker Pedro.

With that, the probable line-up of Renato Gaúcho for the match is: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

With 57 points and still a game in hand, Flamengo currently occupies 3rd place on the Brazilian leaderboard, 11 points behind the isolated leader, Atlético-MG. São Paulo is 15th with 38 points, just five behind Z-4.