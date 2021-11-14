Without memory, a man has been living for 200 days in the biggest hospital in the DF

He can’t say his own name. It is unable to tell its story. Can’t remember family names, let alone how old he is. Suffers from a chronic psychiatric illness. It only identifies itself as Camel. He has been admitted to the Hospital de Base in the Federal District for approximately 200 days.

Camel wandered through Brasília. On May 5th, after going through a psychiatric crisis, he arrived for treatment at the Base through the Rua Consultancy program. Health professionals stabilized the patient’s condition, but did not discover her identity. His fingerprints are not on the DF Civil Police (PCDF) register.

For the Base team, this is a challenging case. Camel’s speech is disjointed. It can hardly make complete sentences. The lines are incomprehensible. During some conversations, he even said that he was called Camelo Dias Prado or Camelo Prado Dias. But no record of a person with that name was found.

In another attempt at conversation, Camelo mentioned having been a truck driver from Mato Grosso. However, the information has not been proven again. Base health professionals began to look for Camelo’s identity in each unit of the federation. But, until this Sunday (11/14), they were not successful.

According to Amanda Ricardo de Pinho, 31-year-old social worker at the Hospital de Base Psychiatric Infirmary, even with medication, he will hardly be able to overcome the disjointed speech in the short or medium term. “But he can eat alone, take care of himself, take a shower”, he reported.

“He doesn’t socialize because he can’t talk. But he stays with the other patients, participates in other activities, does physiotherapy, walks”, he said. Camelo and the other patients receive psychiatric care, nursing, social work, psychology, occupational therapy and other activities.

“He is a Brazilian citizen. He has rights. And without the documentation he is harmed. We hope to find his information. So that we can identify him. Know your story. Finding out how he got to this point that we found him”, pointed out Amanda.

According to the diagnosis of the head of the Psychiatry Service at Base, Sérgio Cabral Filho, 30, Camelo is fully able to leave the hospital. In addition, the man, who appears to be middle-aged, is stable, but lives with other patients who may be facing crises or instability, compromising his improvement.

“He stops the unit for behavior change. It was answered. It’s stable. There has been no moment of aggression or violence. If he had some kind of support or location, he could be discharged. From a psychiatric point of view, using the medications, he is discharged”, he said.

According to social worker Amanda, Base offers humanized and personalized care for each patient. “As Camelo has this cognitive issue, he likes to be quiet”, he summarized. He always participates in any activity when invited, such as walks in the hospital garden. He needs a first stimulus for interactions.

“As a social worker, I had never come across a patient with zero data. If the search in all states doesn’t work, maybe next time we’ll have to create a new record for it”, he commented. In this case, it will be necessary to call the DF Public Defender’s Office (DPDF). However, the team’s goal is to discover Camel’s identity.

“The big question is that here he is in a situation that he is living in a hospital. However, it is a hospital. It doesn’t have the ideal conditions for a person to stay in the long term. The ideal is for people to come to a hospital, treat themselves, improve, be discharged and go to a place to live”, completed the social worker.

Resident Isadora Gondim Peixoto is a resident at Base Psychiatry. She takes care of Camel daily. “We try to look for information, but we see that he is still very disorganized, unable to remember many aspects of his history”, he commented. At no time, the patient was aggressive.

“He is a patient who gets along well with everyone. He never had any kind of problem”, he summarized. Camel never asked about the family. But, on the other hand, he questioned why he is still in the hospital and asked to leave the place. “He asks for discharge. He says: ‘It’s already good. I want my discharge’”, he recalled.

Anyone who has information or tips on discovering Camelo’s identity and past can contact the Base team by calling (61) 3550-8900, ext. 9026 or 9027.