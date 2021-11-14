Without playing for Real Madrid, Hazard provokes doubt in Belgium and even makes De Bruyne give his opinion for the moment

Hazard only played in 34 minutes in October, and even so, he was called up by Belgium

Even in a bad phase in the Real Madrid, Eden Hazard continues to be stamped on the summons of the Belgium. However, suspicion about how much the attacking midfielder can yield has been a theme in the selection.

The coach Roberto Martinez, in an interview with the broadcaster HLN, spoke about the few minutes that Hazard has been having at the Santiago Bernabéu. In October, for example, he performed in just 34 minutes.

“We didn’t expect it to be like this. But this is football. We have a good relationship with Real Madrid. Eden wants to do everything possible to reach his best level.”

Another to talk about the partner was Kevin De Bruyne. And the player of Manchester City went further and even discussed the future of Hazard.

“It’s never nice to see a teammate in this situation. It’s a first for him. I know the player he is. He can still make a difference because he’s level. I don’t know how Eden sees him, but I trust him. It’s up to him to decide what he wants to do for his future. If he wants to… stay in Madrid and fight for his position, let him do it. If he wants to change, it’s also possible.”

Hazard in training for Belgium at the Euro Cup Vincent Van Doornick/Getty Images

Seeking to regain good football, Hazard will have two chances for Belgium. For the European qualifiers for the World Cup, he will face Estonia, at home, this Saturday (13), and Wales, on Tuesday (16), away from home. A single point has already stamped the selection for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

