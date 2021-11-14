Wolff criticizes punishment and explains “fuck you all” to Hamilton in Brazil

Toto Wolff explained his vent over Hamilton’s radio at the Interlagos sprint race (Photo: LAT Images/Mercedes)

Mercedes started Saturday (13th) with bad news between the Interlagos TL2 and the sprint race for the São Paulo GP: Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session, from which he had been first placed, and had to drop out in last in the dispute that would define the starting grid of the main race. However, the Englishman managed to climb the field and finish in fifth place, while Valtteri Bottas, his teammate, overcame Max Verstappen at the start to take pole position on Sunday. Team leader Toto Wolff assessed the roller coaster of emotions.

“Sometimes, after the biggest frustrations in Formula 1, you have a great 60 minutes like these with Valtteri, totally in control of the race”, highlighted the Mercedes boss. “We had a great car, great strategy and good straight speed. He was brilliant at not letting the other guy [Verstappen] get closer,” he said.

The Austrian highlighted the performance of Hamilton, who left the 20th position to finish fifth. Of all the drivers on the Formula 1 grid, the only ones who were not overtaken by the English were Bottas, Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Pérez.

“Lewis is coming back,” continued Wolff, celebrating the performance of the seven-time world champion, still hoping to win his eighth title. “I think he made 16 overtakes, I don’t know how many overtakes it takes to finish fifth [são 15, saindo em último]. It’s great to forget about politics for a moment and just watch a great race”, he celebrated.

Lewis Hamilton managed to jump from 20th to fifth in the Interlagos sprint race (Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP)

Upon completion of the sprint race, in radio communication with Hamilton, Wolff said a “fuck them all”. The Mercedes boss pointed out that it wasn’t a message directed at someone, but an outburst. “I didn’t mean in relation to the rules”, he temporized. “It’s usually a way of thinking we have. Sometimes, when there are problems, you need to grow”, he said.

However, Toto did not fail to criticize the way the case was handled. The Austrian argued that other tests had found minor discrepancies in the past, but the team had the opportunity to correct it — a chance that wasn’t granted this time.

“The point is that yesterday the car was being analyzed and two hours before the race we received the information that we were disqualified”, lamented Wolff. “In a sad way, because there are procedures in Formula 1, a modus operandi and a protocol that you need to follow. We have a car that was not within the 85mm limit of the regulation. [na asa móvel]”, he acknowledged, before opining that similar situations had different outcomes in the past.

“We’ve failed consecutive tests in the past by tiny margins, and that meant having to fix it,” he revealed. “We saw this with Red Bull’s rear wing last weekend. We had other major flaws left behind. The FIA ​​has our designs, our wings. We wanted to leave them with them so they could break them into a thousand pieces. We were not authorized to analyze it”, said the director.

Felipe Massa greets Valtteri Bottas after the Finn’s victory in the sprint race in SP (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

Wolff again said that Mercedes was not to blame for the incident, but preferred to accept the punishment received and not appeal for a change with the commissioners. According to the team leader, the best decision is to accept what was defined by the FIA.

“Is it over there [a asa] it was simply damaged during qualifying,” downplayed the Austrian. “None of our arguments counted. We failed the test. Their decision needs to be respected, we decided not to appeal. It is simply a philosophical decision to accept what the commissioners have determined. If they decide, you need to take the hit”, he conformed.

About the race itself, Toto evaluated it positively. Bottas took the lead of Verstappen right at the start, not to start again. The Dutchman even managed to get closer at times, but did not threaten the Finn’s victory, enough to secure pole position at the São Paulo GP and three more points on the leaderboard. Max scores two and Carlos Sainz — the third — takes a point.

“I think we have a good car. We saw that in 23 laps we didn’t suffer from the tyres. Tomorrow is a different game because it will be much hotter than it was today,” said Wolff, before closing by highlighting Hamilton’s race, as well as ensuring that the wings remain in compliance with regulations. “It’s encouraging that we at least see that we can go beyond. The wings were checked again today and everything is fine”, he concluded.

The picture of the moment when Max Verstappen checked the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton’s car in Interlagos (Photo: Reproduction)

