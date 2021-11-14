Woman found dead on farm and crime intrigues the police – Gerais

Body was found near km 20 of BR-050, in Araguari (photo: Illustrative image – fsHH/Pixabay)

A 37-year-old woman was found dead on a farm on the banks of the BR-050, in Araguari, in Tringulo Mineiro, this Friday morning (12/11). Nearby, police found a car with drug packages.



According to the Military Police (PM), it was a white woman, of medium height, with black hair, tattoos on both forearms and neck, wearing gray pants, black shirt and wearing colored sneakers. blue.

The expert was called and soon found that the victim’s body had a small head injury and signs of nail scratches on the face. But it was not possible to identify the cause of death until the Military Police’s registration was closed.

The police report was registered as a homicide.

car with drugs





Near the place where the body was found, police located a car and several kilos of drugs. After searches on social networks and in the police system and through photos, it was found that the body found was the same person as the document found, inside the vehicle.

In the car, police officers also found packages under the driver’s seat with a substance similar to base paste.

Inside the rural property, a black suitcase was located and, inside, 19 bars of a substance similar to marijuana were found, wrapped in plastic tape.

Also seized were: a card machine, a credit card, a Federal District vaccine card in the woman’s name and R$65.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) informed that the expert was on the spot to carry out the first surveys. A procedure was instituted to investigate the motivation, causes and circumstances of the victim’s death.

Note from PCMG



