World Diabetes Day: 5 Myths About Diabetes

This Sunday is celebrated the World Diabetes Day, one of the most incident diseases in the world and which is still surrounded by misinformation, with several popular myths about this condition. Below we list five of them and clarify the truth about the matter; check out:

eating sweets causes diabetes

For IstoÉ, the endocrinologist Paula Bruno Araújo highlighted: “In fact, eating a lot of sweets/sugar contributes to weight gain, and contributes to aggravate diabetes. Overweight increases the chance of developing the disease”.

According to Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), when it does not have the risk factors – obesity, sedentary lifestyle and family history — consuming sugar exclusively does not lead to disease. However, people with diabetes need to moderate their consumption.

Diabetics cannot eat carbohydrates

According to the specialist, the main source of sugar in the diet is carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, tubers and flour. “Diabetes is multifactorial, it depends on lifestyle habits (poor diet, overweight and sedentary lifestyle). The family history is very important, that’s why some people will develop diabetes even with healthy lifestyle habits”, he explains.

SBEM emphasizes that there are no restrictions on carbohydrates, but portions must be controlled, as healthy eating is essential.

Fruits are released into the diet

SBEM informs that, “although fruits are healthy, they contain carbohydrates and, therefore, must comply with the food plan”.

Symptoms are clear

Symptoms of diabetes are not clear or pre-established as they can vary between people. Keeping the exams up to date is essential to detect the illness and consequently start immediate treatment. According to Paula, the ideal is to track through exams. The survey should be done in any patient who is predisposed or who presents with suggestive symptoms, such as excessive thirst, too much urine, increased hunger and weight loss at any age. During pregnancy, screening between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy is also indicated.

Diabetes is curable

The endocrinologist emphasizes that diabetes cannot be cured. However, type 2 can be alleviated when treated correctly, through oral or injectable drugs with medical recommendation, as well as the performance of metabolic surgery, to control the metabolic syndrome.

