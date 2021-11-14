World Diabetes Day: all about the disease and why women are most affected

O diabetes it is one of the most incident diseases in the world, with Brazil being the fourth country with the most cases — an estimate released in 2019 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Data from this month, point out that 537 million adults worldwide have a positive diagnosis — an increase of 16% (74 million) compared to 2019 —, which is prevalent among women. In order to raise awareness of the health consequences of this condition, November 14th celebrates the World Diabetes Day, date established by the IDF with the World Health Organization (WHO).

THE 9th edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas highlights that diabetes caused 4.2 million deaths in the world, and that one out of two people (232 million) have the disease but have not been diagnosed.

Even with the high incidence and alarming data, misinformation still surrounds this topic, that’s why IstoÉ spoke with Paula Bruno Araújo, endocrinologist and medical manager of clinical analysis at the Sérgio Franco laboratory, who clarified the main points of attention for the disease.

Causes and Types of Diabetes

• type 1 diabetes: happens due to the reduction or absence of insulin — a hormone responsible for controlling blood glucose, which results in the promotion of an energy source for various reactions that take place in the body. “It is a chronic and hereditary disease, in which the immune system itself creates antibodies against the cells of the pancreas responsible for producing insulin”, explains Paula.

• Type 2 diabetes: it is when the tissues present resistance to the action of insulin, which exists at high levels, overloading your blood sugar. According to the specialist, this is the most prevalent type, which develops throughout life, mainly as a result of bad eating habits and sedentary lifestyle.

• Gestational diabetes: happens during pregnancy, due to a mechanism similar to type 2 diabetes, which develops insulin resistance. Condition can have consequences for the mother and fetus, in addition to persists after delivery.

• pre-diabetes: this is the stage of progression of risk of type 2 diabetes. In this scenario, glycemic indices are high, but below the values ​​for classification of the disease, and the balance of glucose metabolism is altered. It usually has no symptoms, even when there are risk factors such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle, without adopting preventive measures.

who is more subject

Paula highlights that the people who are most vulnerable to the disease are those who are overweight or obese, who have at least one additional risk factor, such as family history, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, HIV, prediabetes, past gestational diabetes, syndrome polycystic ovaries and menopause.

“For those with a family history of the disease, screening should start in childhood, at 10 years of age, or after the beginning of the puberty, when overweight or obese. From 45 years of age onwards, everyone who is not overweight must undergo screening tests”, he informs.

main consequences

“The decompensation of diabetes due to the lack of medical follow-up and routine exams is responsible for the decrease in the quality of life of the patient with the disease and an increase in the risk of complications, since high blood glucose levels cause an overload on the kidneys with accumulation of proteins” clarifies the endocrinologist.

Lack of glycemic rate control can still lead to a greater risk of developing glaucoma — high pressure in the eyes and changes in the retina, which can lead to blindness. Other complications include: cardiovascular disease (heart attack and stroke — stroke, a second leading cause of death in the world), neurological injuries, foot problems and sexual dysfunction.

Among the consequences of the disease, women tend to be the most affected, after all, females register more diagnoses — the group rose from 6.3% to 9.9% from 2016 to 2017, against rates of 4.6% and 7.8% among men — according to a survey by the Surveillance of Factors of Risk and Protection for Chronic Diseases by Telephone Survey (Vigitel), released in 2019.

According to the Ministry of Health, depression occurs twice as often in people with diabetes. This condition stands out among women. The cause is still unknown, but it may be the result of the interaction between psychological, physical and genetic factors, which varies between patients.

Also according to the organ, sexual dysfunction due to the disease can also affect women. “High levels of glucose, nerve damage, depression and a propensity for genital infections are some of the factors that can affect women’s sexual life”, highlights the Ministry of Health.

Furthermore, when carriers of Gestational diabetes, women can have complications during pregnancy and, although it is not transmitted to the fetus, it can have other consequences for the baby. “The immediate consequences of pregnancy can be excessive fetal weight gain, risk of premature birth, difficulties in childbirth and risk of neonatal hypoglycemia in the newborn. Furthermore, there is a greater probability of obesity and the development of diabetes in the future”, explains Paula.

Treatments and side effects

Diabetes cannot be cured. However, type 2 can be alleviated when treated correctly, through oral or injectable medications with a doctor’s prescription.

The possibility of side effects varies depending on the class of medication used. “Hypoglycemia (decrease in glucose) is one of the best known side effects, which can happen mainly in patients using insulin, and more rarely with some oral medications. The most used medication for the treatment of diabetes, the metformin, can bring gastrointestinal changes (flatulence, diarrhea, nausea and weight loss), but these effects can be minimized with adequate adjustment of the medication dose from the beginning of the treatment”, explains the endocrinologist.

In addition to drug treatments, an alternative is metabolic surgery, to control the metabolic syndrome. The specialist emphasizes that the procedure is considered safe and has positive short, medium and long-term results, reducing cardiovascular mortality, for example.

Prevention

Amidst so many consequences of diabetes, the importance of prevention is undoubted. The main measure to rule out type 2 is a change in lifestyle, combining a balanced diet and regular physical activities.

Keeping the exams up to date is essential to detect the disease and, consequently, start immediate treatment. “The research should be done on any patient who presents suggestive symptoms, such as excessive thirst, too much urine, increased hunger and weight loss at any age. During pregnancy, screening between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy is also indicated”, emphasizes Paula.

As stated earlier, screening is indicated for people of all ages who have conditions that predispose to the disease. And after 45 years of age, follow-up is highly recommended, even without risk factors.

