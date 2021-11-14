World Diabetes Day: experts warn of importance of disease control

This Sunday (14), the World Diabetes Day is celebrated. The date raises awareness of the global health problem that affects 537 million adults (20-79 years old) in the world, one in ten people. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), this number is estimated to increase to 643 million in 2030 and 784 million in 2045.

Diabetes is responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021, one every five seconds, according to the IDF. According to data from the institution, more than four in five (about 81%) of adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries. The information is part of the preliminary results of the Diabetes Atlas of 2021, a survey carried out periodically by the federation.

According to the organization, the global prevalence of the disease reached 10.5%, with almost half (44.7%) undiagnosed.

Diabetes is defined as the body’s insufficient production or malabsorption of insulin, the hormone that regulates the amount of glucose in the blood. The metabolic disorder causes patients to have an increase in blood glucose, which is the presence of sugar in the blood.

One of the reference values ​​that indicates the development of the disease is the result of the glycated hemoglobin test, capable of measuring the levels of sugars in the blood, also called the glycemic index.

“The normal rate of glycated hemoglobin is up to 5.7% of total hemoglobin, the molecule that carries oxygen in the blood. Values ​​between 5.7% and 6.5% the individual is considered to have pre-diabetes. Above 6.5% is considered a condition of diabetes”, explains Domingos Malerbi, president of the Diabetes Department of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM).

Impacts of the pandemic on disease control

In Brazil, the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on blood glucose control in patients with diabetes, which potentially increases the risk of complications and mortality in these patients due to infection by the new coronavirus.

According to a survey conducted in the first months of the pandemic, behaviors such as postponing medical appointments, reduced physical activity and lack of demand for medicines and supplies led to a reduction in glycemic control.

The survey, which included the participation of 1,701 people, found that among 91.5% of patients monitored their blood glucose at home during the pandemic. Of these, the majority (59.4%) showed an increase, decrease or greater variability in levels.

Study data showed that 38.4% postponed medical appointments or routine exams, and 59.5% reduced physical activity.

Doctor Cesar Luiz Boguszewski, president of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), emphasizes that diabetes can be a silent disease that does not present symptoms. According to him, the first signs of the disease can be noticed when complications associated with excess blood sugar appear.

“Many of the adult patients with type 2 diabetes are asymptomatic and the disease develops silently over time. The excess of sugar in the blood compromises several organs, by affecting the vascular and nervous parts. The disease is one of the main causes of vascular and cardiac diseases, such as acute myocardial infarction and vascular effusions”, he highlights.

According to Boguszewski, care and prevention against diabetes should start from early adulthood, at 20 years of age. “A healthy diet, weight control, going to the doctor to monitor blood pressure and check blood glucose is essential. It is not uncommon to receive patients with diabetes already installed in the first assessment”, he said.

The specialist explains that the disease can start at a pre-diabetes stage and that early diagnosis can avoid the risk of complications.

Diabetes lack of control may be a risk factor for Covid-19

Diabetes becomes a risk factor for Covid-19 when it is not controlled.

According to Malerbi, the risk of worsening by Covid-19 is related to diabetic patients who have rates above 7.6%, which indicates the lack of control of the disease. “There are studies that show that the individual with diabetes below 7.6% of glycated hemoglobin has a risk equal to that of the general population”, he says.

The increase in the blood glucose level impairs the functioning of the immune system and favors the development of inflammation in the body of patients with Covid-19.

Inflammation is the body’s natural immune response to invasion by a variety of microorganisms, such as bacteria, parasites and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. The mechanism aims to eliminate the cause of the injury and repair the affected tissue. However, when the inflammatory reaction occurs in an exacerbated form, what experts call an inflammatory storm, it can have harmful effects on the body.

“Hyperglycemia negatively affects immune defenses. The individual experiences an alteration in the immune system and a propensity to develop inflammation. This is the ideal scenario for the virus. Hyperinflammatory conditions at Covid-19 evolve badly, leading to the need for ventilation, admission to the ICU and even death”, explains Malerbi.

According to the specialist, pneumonia is one of the signs of the worsening of the disease. “With the involvement of more than 25% of the lung area, the individual starts to have respiratory difficulty, severe fatigue and oxygen desaturation, which indicates the need for hospitalization”, he explains.

The most serious conditions, related to the inflammatory storm, can include lesions in the body that go beyond the limits of the lung, the organ most commonly affected by the infection.

“In severe conditions, cardiac and renal damage can occur. There are also impacts on the blood coagulation system, with hemorrhagic and thrombosis conditions. There is also the involvement of the nervous system, leading to neurological impacts”, says Malerbi.

With regard to symptoms, the researcher highlights that, in general, the first signs are the same for diabetics and individuals without the disease. “It starts with a respiratory condition that can present sore throat, fever, malaise, change in taste and smell and can evolve like a common flu, with body and headache pain”, he said.

The different types of diabetes

Diabetes is classified into different types (1 and 2), according to the presentation of the disease.

The most common is type 2, which comprises about 90 to 95% of cases. The disease is characterized by malabsorption of insulin produced by the pancreas, which leads to difficulty in keeping blood sugar at normal levels.

The specialist of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Domingos Malerbi, highlights that type 2 diabetes usually develops silently over the years. Diagnosis is based on preventive exams, by measuring the level of glucose in the blood. The disease can affect people of all ages, but it occurs mainly in age groups above 40 years.

The causes are diverse and are mainly related to overweight, sedentary lifestyle and inappropriate eating habits. “Generally, diabetes is accompanied by obesity and other comorbidities such as high blood pressure and cholesterol alterations. Risk factors also include old age, family history and previous hyperglycaemia that was reversed”.

The disease can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle, such as weight loss, balanced diet and physical activity. Treatment also relies on the recommendation of healthy habits and may include oral medications and insulin injection.

Type 1 diabetes mainly affects young people

The development of type 1 diabetes is related to the permanent destruction of most of the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin by the patient’s own immune system. When this happens, the organ starts to produce little or no insulin. Type 1 generally affects children, adolescents and young adults.

“Parents should be aware of signs such as excessive thirst, increased frequency of urination and exacerbated weight loss and, in the presence of these symptoms, schedule a visit to the pediatric endocrinologist so that the diagnosis can be made and treatment started”, said Cesar.

According to specialists, the causes are not fully clarified by science, which makes it difficult to establish prevention measures. It is believed that type 1 diabetes is caused by an autoimmune reaction in the body, by external factors such as infections or nutritional deficits, and even by genetic predisposition.

In general, symptoms of type 1 diabetes develop quickly. “The onset of the disease is abrupt, with symptoms such as weight loss, excessive thirst and increased urine production, which rapidly evolve into a serious condition, called diabetic coma”, says Malerbi. According to the researcher, in a few weeks the condition can be aggravated if not treated.