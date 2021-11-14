Xbox games up to 75% off

Physical Xbox games are up to 75% off on Amazon. With Battlefield 2042 and Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy as the highlights, take the opportunity to expand your gallery with hits, newly released games, and even pre-order titles.

If you don’t have next-gen consoles, don’t worry. Virtually all Xbox One games run on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S due to backwards compatibility, ensuring their gameplay at the highest level.

Below, the IGN Brazil highlights five games with a discount on Amazon. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations*. Click here to become a Prime member and secure exclusive benefits during Black Friday.

Battlefield 2042

In the near future immersed in chaos, adapt to dynamic battlefields with the help of your squadron and a state-of-the-art arsenal. With support for up to 128 players on next-gen consoles (old-gen supports 64 players), Battlefield 2042 brings unprecedented scale across vast global battlefields. Players will participate in a range of massive experiences, from upgraded multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the new Hazard Zone.

Battlefield 2042 costs R$239.99 on Amazon

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

In this original Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll encounter powerful new beings and iconic characters, all involved in a fight for the fate of the galaxy. It’s time to show the universe what you’re capable of. You play the role of Star-Lord and everything is allowed with his daring combat style, from elemental pistols and jet boots to mass attacks.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy costs R$249.00 on Amazon

Back 4 Blood

Join the killing spree in Back 4 Blood, a first-person co-op zombie shooter game from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. The story of Back 4 Blood takes place after a catastrophic outbreak in which most of humanity was killed or infected by the Worm of Hell. Called out by unstoppable events and emboldened to fight for what’s left of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Sentinels rallied to face the infected horrors known as the Infected and claim the world.

Back 4 Blood costs R$199.99 on Amazon

cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor and biomods. You play as V, an outlaw mercenary behind a unique implant that holds the key to immortality. You can customize cyber gadgets, your character’s skill set and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the decisions you make define the story and the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 costs R$68.90 on Amazon

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto

The series Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm has sold over 13 million copies worldwide, being considered one of the best anime adaptations for video games. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto concludes the series with a flourish, bringing all DLCs and all exclusive pre-order bonuses. Players will not only receive the full game and its additional content, but also a new adventure called Road to Boruto which contains many extra hours of gameplay focusing on the son of Naruto who is now part of a new generation of ninjas.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto costs R$127.68 on Amazon

