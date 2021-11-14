Yasmin Brunet vents about relationship with Medina’s family: ‘It got worse after we got married’ | celebrities



“Some controversies are so far from our reality that they are funny, and others are absurd”, said the model – Reproduction Internet

Published 11/13/2021 1:03 PM

Model Yasmin Brunet, 33, recently said her relationship with her husband’s family, Gabriel Medina, 27, had deteriorated significantly after their marriage. “Hard to speak [sobre o assunto], because I don’t really know why they don’t like me. So far I haven’t understood… even Gabriel doesn’t know. But after we got married, everything got worse and more evident,” she said in an interview with Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

The model also stated that she did not seek out Medina’s family, as she believes that it is always pointed out as “guilty”. “Absolutely. Machismo both men and women. Why should a woman be blamed? I also know they would have blamed me if he had any bad results in surfing. That’s absurd! We’re talking about a 27-year-old man who knows what he wants in his life and makes his own decisions. We’re talking about an adult, not a child,” she added.

Brunet also revealed that the family did not look for the athlete even to wish “good luck” at the Olympics and at the end of the WSL World Cup. “Gabriel’s year was very intense. People have no idea what he went through in his personal life and he’s still competing in a worlds with all that pressure. I don’t know how he managed it, really. I would have given up right away. Never. Never. I met someone as strong as him. Many things happened before the competitions that would have destabilized anyone,” he said.

Last but not least, when talking about the gossip involving her and her husband’s name, she reveals that they both talk about matters intimately. “Some controversies are so far from our reality that they are funny, and others are absurd.”