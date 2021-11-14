Young German bombshell with incredible resemblance to model Bella Hadid

the american Bella Hadid, 25, is a world famous model with 47.4 million followers on Instagram. the german Nely Ayd, 20, works in the catering industry and has 36,600 followers on TikTok. On social networks, these two universes met.

Nely has received thousands of messages from netizens marveling at the incredible similarity between the two. It all started when the German posted videos on TikTok showing some makeup tips.

“I’m identical to her, according to people’s testimony”, said Nely, in a report on “Sun”.

But she herself is not convinced:

“I don’t see such a resemblance as so many people who come to my live streams every day and bombard the comments thinking I’m her.”

While acknowledging that people are attracted to her page thanks to the similarity, Nely says her followers end up becoming fans as she wins them over with her own personality. she guarantees never having had any plastic surgery.

Nely Ayd Photo: Reproduction

Nely Ayd on TikTok Photo: Reproduction

In a particularly popular post, which has been viewed 1.7 million times and garnered over 150,000 likes, Nely posted a comment from a follower saying “you look like Bella Hadid”, looking at the camera in response in order that Internet users could assess the similarity. The young woman was inundated with agreeing messages, with several people convinced that they had stumbled upon the famous model’s TikTok.